The Accent Coach Discusses How Long It Takes to Learn a New Accent

Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For some individuals, it may take only a matter of weeks working with a speech coach to nail down a new accent. For others, it may take months or more.

Claudette Roche, The Accent Coach, explains further, “Consonants and vowels may need modifying and that can take time for people to learn, especially if it is very different from their own accent.”

She adds, “The best way to learn a new accent is by immersing yourself in it. If you can’t via the culture around you, you can through television, movies, music, and more. It familiarizes you and your brain with the unique sounds of that accent.”

Learning a new accent may further depend on an individual’s age, first language, current and original accent, frequency of practice, dedication to the process, and their desire to learn. “If it’s for a quick audition, I can often help clients within a session or two. But if it’s for business, it may be a more ongoing approach,” Roche states.

Roche also adds that many of her clients are frequently trying to minimize their own accent in order to further their careers or land a job. “Living in this country provides a ton of opportunity. Yet, that opportunity can get squashed by biases due to a person’s accent. Luckily, accent coaching helps individuals in this regard,” she says.

In fact, most individuals simply want to be understood by others. They often want to decrease confusion, as well as the potential biases against them. Yet, many factors come into play. Roch elaborates, “A person who has spent decades in their home country may have more problems adjusting their accent than a person who moved to the states at 17 years old. It really varies and depends on each individual’s background.”

So, how long does it take to learn a new accent? The Accent Coach simply states, “It all comes down to the person. If a person is really dedicated and practices everyday, there’s a lot of promise there. But if it’s more of a hobby and they aren’t all in, it can take a lot more time.”



