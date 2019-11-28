The Accent Coach Announces Latest Developments in Media Training

Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A media consultant is referred to as a marketing agency or a PR executive that helps politicians and companies achieve positive press coverage. The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, explains further, “Media training usually encompasses improving speech patterns, like hesitation sounds like um and the ever popular insertion of like. It also incorporates accent training.”

Roche’s experience is vast in this field and she adds, “I’ve worked with a number of political and public figures whose accents precluded them from fully connecting with their target audience. Unfortunately, some regional American accents create certain negative connotations. The speaker’s social status and intelligence are skewed, hence their message isn’t heard.”

She elaborates further on this experience, “I worked with a Washington based media consultant company to help groom someone to be able to speak to the masses conveying the message and also reaching them emotionally. The client had an accent that seemed abrupt, so they needed to soften them. We worked in conjunction to make this person more appealing to a broader audience.”

This becomes particularly relevant for politicians and personas on a global scale. And Roche claims that having an American accent, in particular, can open worlds of opportunity for these people as well as convey their message in a more positive light. The Accent Coach explains, “One of my current clients in Taiwan is preparing to create a public persona via YouTube videos and worldwide seminars. His language skills are excellent but he realizes that his audience is worldwide. Having good American pronunciation opens up his world.”

It comes down to these individuals being camera-ready. Being camera-ready isn’t all about a polished and professional look. It also involves the way a person talks, which is where Claudette Roche comes in. Roche says. “Camera-ready also means that the spoken voice is clear and without any block for the average American audience.”

She also opens up about how it can even hinder a candidate’s or person’s chance of being on TV. She states, “The TV expert must convey the information quickly and succinctly. If there is an accent that interrupts the information flow then they are not booked for the show.”

And it’s very common and popular now to hire a speech expert to get camera-ready. Politicians are doing it. Celebrities and online personas are doing it. It could potentially be the difference between success and not. After all, good communication is about understanding each other. Unfortunately, accents may get in the way of that. But with proper training, Claudette Roche believes that anyone can overcome these challenges.



