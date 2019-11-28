Arte & Cultura Grupo Salinas in Collaboration With the National Museum of Anthropology Inaugurated the Exhibition “The invention of the Memory. Photography and Archeology in Mexico”

/EIN News/ -- —The exhibition gathers 225 images, including photographs, bibliographic materials and engravings of various explorers and artists from the 19th and 20th centuries—



MEXICO CITY, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that it inaugurated the exhibition “The invention of the Memory. Photography and Archeology in Mexico” headed by Ricardo Salinas, President of Grupo Salinas; María Laura Medina de Salinas; Ninfa Salinas Sada, President of the Advisory Boards of Grupo Salinas; Antonio Saborit, Director of the National Museum of Anthropology; Juan Manuel Garibay, National Coordinator of Museums and Exhibitions; Juan Carlos Valdés, Director of the Institute's Photo Library System; and Antonio Domínguez, Director of Fundación Azteca.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, Mr. Salinas spoke about the importance of creating economic value, because without it, no one can generate social and environmental value. “For Grupo Salinas it is of great interest to preserve the national heritage, as we see in these photos.” Mr. Salinas added, “We are doing things differently and always thinking about how we can involve more and more people, so they know that culture is a very important part of the society. A community without culture is nothing.”

Meanwhile, Antonio Saborit said he was excited to see this project completed successfully, “This exhibition will undoubtedly meet the requirement of the specialist and will be the delight of the smaller ones. We hope that it will establish in them the pursuit of knowledge that all these vestiges that we will be able to appreciate still awake them, thanks to the wonderful tool of photography.”

The exhibition “The invention of the Memory. Photography and Archeology in Mexico” is a journey through 150 years of archeology and its institutional registry in our country, from the work of 19th century foreign explorers, such as Désiré Charnay and Teoberto Maler, to photographers who joined later and gave continuity to this work throughout the 20th century, including Edward Weston, Juan Rulfo, Nacho López, Héctor García, Gerardo Suter and Tomás Casademunt.

This sample consists of 225 pieces, 143 of which are owned by Ricardo Salinas; the remaining 82 come from other sources such as the National Museum of Anthropology, the National Library of Anthropology and History, the National System of Photo Libraries, the National Photo Library from the National Institute of Anthropology and History, and private collections.

The tour is divided into five themes that highlight the value of the work of the explorers and lens artists that have made the photographs irreplaceable documents, allowing to recognize the material legacy from the ancient cultures of Mexico. In the works it is possible to distinguish different periods, each with its own aesthetics and interests, according to the lens of its author.

The exhibition is open to the public from November 21st to March 8th, 2020, in Room A1 of the National Museum of Anthropology.

Grupo Salinas through Arte & Cultura contributes to the construction of the country's cultural legacy, generating cultural value in Mexican society as an agent of change to achieve inclusive prosperity through its own artistic production, strategic alliances, collection management and cultural outreach

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve communities; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact of business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange and are part of its Sustainability Index. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

