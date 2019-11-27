This upcoming Sunday, December 8th, 2019, at 1 pm Youth for Human Rights DC Chapter will lead a march in honor of the 71st Anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Youth for Human Rights International and advocates organize march to raise awareness for human rights violations like human trafficking happening around the US.

We will march as a community to raise awareness of human rights and to bring hope at the idea of a brighter future where human rights will be respected by all.” — Erica Rodgers, Director of the National Office of Youth for Human Rights

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is estimated that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally. Many of these victims are children within the United States. In a nation where such fundamental human rights are being abused, a group of human rights advocates have decided to gather together to stand up for human rights. On Sunday, December 8th, 2019, at 1 pm, the Youth for Human Rights DC Chapter will lead a march to stand up for the rights of children and victims of human trafficking around the country. The march will also be done in honor of the 71st Anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The march begins at the iconic Lincoln Memorial and ends at the World War II Memorial. Attendees are being encouraged to wear something blue in support of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Like-minded organizations are encouraged to join in the DC march and can register to participate in the #StandUp4HumanRightsMarch by going to: BIT.LY/HUMANRIGHTSMARCH2019

Erica Rodgers, the Director of the National Office of Youth for Human Rights and organizer of the march said, “We will march as a community to raise awareness of human rights and to bring hope at the idea of a brighter future where human rights will be respected by all.”

The United Nations launched their human rights awareness campaign under the banner of #StandUp4HumanRights in December of 2016. Over the past five years, Youth for Human Rights DC’s annual march has continued to support that same theme.

Adopted 71 years ago on December 10, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was compiled as a result of the egregious human rights abuses perpetrated during the Second World War. With the end of that war, and the creation of the United Nations, the international community vowed never to allow atrocities of that kind to ever happen again.

The Youth for Human Rights DC march is part of a global series of events happening in many cities across the US as well as countries around the world in celebration of Human Rights Day 2019. To learn about similar marches happening near you email activities@humanrights.com.



About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and inspire them to become valuable advocates for respect and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights list of the 30 human rights every person has – and how these become interwoven into everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/travis-ellis.html



