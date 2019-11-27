Rob Thomson shares Sundays at Jupiter's Harbourside Place

Jupiter entrepreneur and businessman Rob Thomson reveals what's in store for those visiting Jupiter's Harbourside Place this weekend.

JUPITER, FLORIDA , USA, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --A lifelong Jupiter resident and leading luxury real estate company owner, entrepreneur and businessman Rob Thomson reveals what each Sunday holds for residents of Jupiter and visitors to the town courtesy of beautiful Harbourside Place at the northwest intersection of Highway 1 and Indiantown Road in Jupiter, Florida."Harbourside Place is Jupiter's premier downtown destination for dining, shopping, entertainment, boating, and more," reveals Jupiter native Rob Thomson.According to Rob, Harbourside Place boasts eight amazing restaurants, more than 15 retail outlets, hair and beauty salons, and two days of live music every week. "Visitors come to Jupiter's Harbourside Place from miles around to dine, relax, shop, and revel in live entertainment at the center's incredible waterfront amphitheater," adds the local entrepreneur and businessman.It is, perhaps, however, Sundays at Harbourside Place which Rob Thomson and his family enjoy the most. "Harbourside Place boasts countless different events, year-round, from silent discos to classic car shows," he explains, "but Sundays are reserved for two regular, weekly events."The events to which Thomson refers are Sunday Yoga on the Waterfront and Harbourside Place's Waterfront Market. "Everyone is welcome to attend and participate in Sunday Yoga on the Waterfront, Harbourside Place's outdoor yoga class," he reveals. The class is led by Breathe Salt & Yoga each Sunday at the center's waterfront amphitheater at 10 AM. "The class," Thomson adds, "is open to everyone, regardless of their level of yoga experience."Also kicking off at 10 AM and taking place until 4 PM is Harbourside Place's Waterfront Market. "What better way to follow up a yoga session than with a visit to Harbourside Place's Sunday market, held right on the waterfront?" says Thomson.Visitors are invited to stroll along Harbourside Place's so-called 'riverwalk' where they'll find fresh produce, local artwork, homemade crafts, baked goods, specialty foods, jewelry, and more. "All are welcome to attend, and the market is free with vendor purchases," explains Rob Thomson of Jupiter "What's more," he adds, wrapping up, "pets are also welcomed on leashes, meaning that the whole family may enjoy the Waterfront Market and Sunday Yoga on the Waterfront experience each weekend at Harbourside Place, Jupiter." Rob Thomson is a luxury real estate professional and entrepreneur based in Jupiter, Florida. Thomson is a managing partner and owner of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities. The proud family man and father of six is also one of the names behind Waterfront Yacht Brokerage, giving Waterfront Properties and Club Communities' clients the option to buy and sell luxury watercraft alongside homes and other properties, and is co-owner of the Jupiter-based restaurant Shipwreck Bar and Grille.To view Harbourside Place's complete calendar of events, including Sunday Yoga on the Waterfront and their weekly Waterfront Market, head to https://harboursideplace.com/events/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.