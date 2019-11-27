IFIC Welcomes New Member K.J. Harrison & Partners

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that K.J. Harrison & Partners has joined the organization as a member.

“IFIC’s Board of Directors is proud to welcome K.J. Harrison & Partners as a new member,” said Paul C. Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “I look forward to learning more about the firm’s niche expertise in working with high-net-worth clients, and I am certain they will contribute important insights on industry matters.”

“We are proud to become a member of IFIC and have this opportunity to be part of industry discussions and stay at the forefront of investment management public policy for the benefit of our clients,” said Joel Clark, President and CEO, K.J. Harrison & Partners.

Established in 2001, K.J. Harrison & Partners is a Toronto-based independent investment firm, focused on providing financial advice and investment strategies to affluent individuals and families.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. The organization is proud to have served Canada’s investment funds industry and its investors for more than 50 years. To learn more about IFIC, please visit ific.ca.

