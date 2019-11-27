IFIC Welcomes New Member Wealthforce Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that Wealthforce has joined the organization as a member.

“Wealthforce’s integrated approach to elevating the advisor-client relationship will bring a unique perspective on our ongoing industry discussions,” said Paul C. Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “On behalf of our board and membership, I am pleased to welcome Wealthforce to IFIC.”

Founded in 2017, Wealthforce is a Toronto-based mutual fund dealer, providing investment fund advisors with a range of mutual fund products, tools, services, and technology to meet their clients’ investment needs.

For more information about Wealthforce Inc., please visit https://wealthforce.ca/.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. The organization is proud to have served Canada’s investment funds industry and its investors for more than 50 years. To learn more about IFIC, please visit ific.ca.

Pira Kumarasamy The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) 416-309-2317 pkumarasamy@ific.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.