Invesco Canada Becomes Member of the Investment Funds Institute of Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) and Invesco Canada today announced that Invesco Canada has joined IFIC as a member.



“I, along with our Board of Directors, am very pleased to welcome Invesco Canada to IFIC,” said Paul C. Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “I am certain IFIC’s work will benefit both from its expertise in managing investments across a broad range of asset classes, investment styles and geographies and from its industry perspectives as one of Canada’s largest independent firms.”

Since 1981, Invesco has played an integral role in supporting Canadian investors as they seek to meet their desired financial outcomes.

“As the advocate for the investment funds industry in Canada, IFIC’s role in the market aligns closely with Invesco’s goal of providing investors with a diversified line-up of products to help them reach their desired financial outcomes,” said Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Invesco Canada. “We look forward to partnering with IFIC and working closely with them to develop ongoing ways to serve Canadian investors.”

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. The organization is proud to have served Canada’s investment funds industry and its investors for more than 50 years. To learn more about IFIC, please visit ific.ca.

About Invesco

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit http://Invesco.com .

For more information, please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



