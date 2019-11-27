Top Holiday Events on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula

A Roundup of the Newest, Most Festive and Merry Holiday Happenings in Port Angeles

/EIN News/ -- Port Angeles, Washington, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season on the Olympic Peninsula is a magical time of year to visit. Choose from a crowdless beach hike, a seaside bike ride along the Olympic Discovery Trail, or a wintry escape up 5,000-feet to Olympic National Park’s Hurricane Ridge for a day of snow play like sledding, skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing. In between outdoor adventures, discover some of the most festive and merry holiday events happening in and around Port Angeles, Washington.

A Winter Ice Village: Skate Across an Outdoor, Covered Ice Rink in Downtown Port Angeles

The Winter Ice Village, located in downtown Port Angeles, features the largest outdoor covered ice skating rink on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula and is now open through January 20. Ice skate rentals are available with paid admission. Through the Christmas holiday, visit Santa at his cabin on the rink. Admission is free for spectators, parents, and for anyone not skating. Warm beverages and hand warmers are available for purchase at the rink for $1.00. The skating rink is open every day and is available for private events and parties.

Cost: Adults $15 skate rentals with admission; Kids, Vets, and Seniors $10 skate rentals with admission. Helmets and skating aids are available for free with paid admission. Bring your own skates and get $3 off the admission price.

Operating Hours and Dates: Open daily, seven days a week through January 20, 2020

Location: 121 West Front Street Port Angeles, WA 98362

More Information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/event/winter-ice-village-ice-skating/

Deck Out the Docks: See Boats Decorated for the Holidays at the Port Angeles’ Marina

Dozens of boats will be decorated around the holiday-theme of “A Griswold Family Christmas” and the public is asked to vote for their favorite boat.

When: December 13, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Where: 1305 Marine Dr. Port Angeles, WA 98362

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/event/deck-out-the-docks/

Hometown Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting in Downtown Port Angeles

Experience a merry time in downtown Port Angeles with song, dance and Santa. The fun starts with dancing by Studio 360 and singing by the Vocal Harmony and the Hamilton Choir followed by Santa's arrival where he will light up the tall tree in downtown. Santa goodie bags, holiday refreshments, and hot cocoa provided. Start your holiday shopping at downtown stores for Small Business Saturday where you can feel good about buying from the little guys this holiday season.

When: November 30, 2019, 3:30 - 5:00 pm

Where: Downtown Port Angeles near the memorial fountain at West First Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362

More Information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/event/downtown-port-angeles-tree-lighting/

Wintertide

The Webster’s Woods outdoor sculpture park in Port Angeles will be lit up for the holidays for the first time. Multiple light-based outdoor sculptures and installations will temporarily transform the Webster Wood’s art park, lighting up the longest nights of the year and creating a magical nighttime experience for visitors of all ages. In addition to taking in the artwork, visitors can shop for handmade local gifts at the Holiday Makers’ Market, or take part in one of the art-making workshops.

When: December 5-January 4, 2020

Where: Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd. Port Angeles, WA 98362

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/event/wintertide/

A Holiday Pantomime Theater Performance: PA Panto Presents Hansel, Gretel & Barbra

Get silly this holiday season with a special theater performance like you have never seen -- it is a British tradition with an American twist right here in Port Angeles. Written by a local playwright and staged with local actors, you will want to catch one of the various dates for this hilarious December-only Pantomime performance. It is festive fun for all ages.

When: December 6 - 22, 2019

Where: 1026 E First Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362

Tickets, Dates & More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/event/pa-panto-presents-hansel-gretel-barbra/all/

Downtown Holiday Nights: Shop until 8 pm

Look for Downtown Holiday Nights every Wednesday evening (December 4, 11, 18) where downtown Port Angeles stores stay open until 8 pm for holiday shopping. Downtown Port Angeles features dozens of independently owned boutiques and unique shops selling everything from art, books, and gifts to jewelry, sporting equipment, antiques, and the latest fashions.

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/event/downtown-holiday-nights/all/

