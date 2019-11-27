Angola and US conciliate agendas for December

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 27 - A concertation meeting was held Tuesday (26) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, between delegations from Angola and the US, under their respective rotating presidencies in the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) ) and the United Nations Security Council, due for December.,

In a press release, the Permanent Representation of Angola to the African Union noted that during the meeting the two sides agreed to harmonize as much as possible their agendas on peace, security and other matters of common interest.

The Permanent Representative of Angola to the African Union, Francisco da Cruz, highlighted, among the points of the monthly program, the ministerial meeting of 5 December in Luanda, to which 15 heads of diplomacy from the PSC Member States are awaited, including Mali, Niger, Central African Republic (CAR) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On the other hand, US Permanent Representative to the African Union, Jessica Lapenn, emphasized the political situation in Sudan, expressing interest in the mechanisms that the African Union has, notably the PSC, with a view to restoring peace in that country.

At the meeting, the Angolan diplomat, Francisco da Cruz, was assisted by the acting chief of the PSC Secretariat, Amadou Diongue.

Also present at the meeting were the Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Office at the AU, Hanna Tetteh, and the United Kingdom Deputy Permanent Representative to the AU, Jason Grimes, who, for the same subject, was received in audience in the morning by Francisco da Cruz.

The United Kingdom chairs the United Nations SC in November.

Earlier this month, a UN Security Council delegation, led by Algerian Said Djinnit, was at the Permanent Representation of Angola to the African Union (AU) to discuss aspects of cooperation between that UN body and the Peace and Security Council (PSC).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.