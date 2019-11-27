Angola observes Namibian elections

Windhoek, ANGOLA, November 27 - Angola is part of the mission of international observers of the general elections in the Republic of Namibia that take place today (Wednesday).,

Angola's observer team is headed by the Angolan ambassador to that neighboring country, Jovelina Imperial, and includes representatives of the Diplomatic Mission.

In the voting process, which began at 7am, 1.3 million Namibians from 14 regions and 121 constituencies are using electronic voting machines.

A total of 1,410 fixed and 2,831 mobile polling tables were installed, totaling 4,241 polling tables throughout the country.

Eleven candidates, including a woman and an independent, are running for the first time in presidential elections in Namibia, while 15 parties run for seats in the National Assembly.

