LaSalle Solutions Receives Two Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2019

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions , a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been recognized by Cisco Systems at their annual Partner Summit conference in Las Vegas, Nevada with two awards:



Customer Experience Partner of the Year (Americas US: West)

Execution Excellence Regional Partner of the Year (IL/WI Operation Americas US: Central)

Cisco Partner Summit Theatre awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the country. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization regional and theatre executives.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by Cisco with two awards this year,” said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “Our company was built on a commitment to outstanding customer service. We are dedicated to building customer relationships throughout every stage of the lifecycle process, and Cisco has taken notice of that with our Customer Experience awards this year and in 2018. As our Execution Excellence award demonstrates, we know how to execute the right strategies for our customers with precision and drive their desired business outcomes forward.”

The recognition this year follows LaSalle’s 2018 recognition; Customer Experience Partner of the Year (Global), Partner of the Year (Central), Customer Experience Partner of the Year (Central), and Enterprise Partner of the Year (Midwest Atlantic).

LaSalle Solutions is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner with Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization and Cisco Master Specializations in Security and Collaboration as well as UCCE ATP. LaSalle holds Cisco Advanced Specializations in Security Architecture, Data Center Architecture, and many other Cisco credentials.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP , enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank , National Association . Fifth Third Bank, National Association is focused on developing solutions in the equipment finance, leasing and technology arena to support better financial outcomes for our customers. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com and YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of Fifth Third Bancorp.

Press Contact

Beth Kirshenberg

LaSalle Solutions

847.823.9600

marketing@elasalle.com



