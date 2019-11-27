Incident Update #3 – TPC Group Port Neches Operations

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At approximately 1:00 a.m. today, Wednesday, November 27 an explosion was reported at the TPC Group Port Neches Operations site located at 2102 TX-136 Spur, Port Neches, TX 77561 involving a processing unit.



Emergency responders are still working to bring the event under control, and are doing so as quickly and safely as possible. Teams have been dispatched to conduct air monitoring along the fence line of the facility and in surrounding neighborhoods through mutual aid.

TPC Group sincerely remains focused on protecting the safety of responders and the public and minimizing any impact to the environment. We encourage area residents to stay tuned to information from Jefferson County Emergency Management and local responders.

TPC has established a Community Assistance Helpline for area residents who have been impacted by the event. Affected community members can contact the TPC Community Assistance Helpline at (866)-601-5880 to file a claim with our insurance provider.

Due call volume, calls may go to voicemail. Callers should leave contact information, and a representative will respond at the first available opportunity.

More information will be provided as soon as it is available.

