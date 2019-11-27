ARCS Foundation welcomes Sue Zoby as Colorado Chapter President

/EIN News/ -- LaGrange, Georgia, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achievement Rewards for College Scientists Foundation, Inc. (ARCS® Foundation) Colorado Chapter is pleased to announce that Sue Zoby of Denver, Colorado, has assumed the presidency of the chapter as of July 1, 2019.

Zoby has been involved for decades in education, serving as the Directress of a Montessori preschool, the principal of a Lutheran Elementary school, and later as a high school cross country and track and field coach. Realizing she had a knack for college placements of her student-athletes, Zoby completed a College Counseling certification from University of California Los Angeles. Zoby currently works as an Independent Educational Consultant serving students and families as they navigate the college process. She also regularly volunteers with the Denver Scholarship Foundation working in the Denver Public School system giving individualized services to high achieving students from underserved backgrounds.

This understanding of education has allowed Zoby to further appreciate the value of ARCS Foundation to scholars in STEM. “Too often, student’s work is negatively impacted by working long hours at unrelated jobs to pay the bills instead of having time to concentrate on their research,” she said. “My commitment to volunteering with ARCS is to help ease this financial burden so this generation of students can take full advantage of their educational opportunities.”

Zoby’s goals for her term include continuing to expand the membership and to raise awareness of ARCS with the growing technology industries in Colorado. “Our organization can highlight the achievements of Colorado graduates and create connections between our scholars and future employers,” she said.

The Colorado Chapter is just one of 15 chapters nationwide for ARCS Foundation. “Leaders like Sue are the reason ARCS Foundation succeeds across the nation,” said 2019-2020 ARCS National President Sherry Lundeen. “I’m thankful for Sue’s vision and goals to help connect our scholars to the next stage of their career.”

For more information, please visit the ARCS website.

About ARCS® Foundation: ARCS Foundation is a national nonprofit volunteer women’s organization that promotes US competitiveness by providing financial awards to academically outstanding US citizens studying to complete degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and health disciplines at 49 of the nation’s leading research universities. The organization has awarded more than $115 million to more than 10,500 scholars since 1958. ARCS Foundation Scholars have produced thousands of research publications and patents, secured billions in grant funding, started science-related companies, and played a significant role in teaching and mentoring young people in the STEM pipeline. More information is available at arcsfoundation.org

Attachment

Rebekah Lee ARCS Foundation Inc. 706-407-2266 rlee@asginfo.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.