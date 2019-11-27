ARCS Foundation welcomes Sarah Watts as Seattle Chapter President

/EIN News/ -- LaGrange, Georgia, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achievement Rewards for College Scientists Foundation, Inc. (ARCS® Foundation) Seattle Chapter is pleased to announce that Sarah Watts of Seattle, Washington, has assumed the presidency of the chapter as of July 1, 2019.

Watts became involved in the Seattle Chapter in 2013 after being recruited by a friend. Nearly 7 years later, Watts continues to participate because of the community of women, scholars and donors. “Advancing science in America will always be of paramount importance,” she said. “Its unique model encourages members not just to financially support academically outstanding scientists but to form lasting connections with scholars. These scientists work to solve essential problems that have a tangible impact on both industry and society.”

Watts will serve as president of the chapter, which has set a goal to fund more than $20 million in scholar awards by the end of 2020. “This incredible milestone goal in 2020 is a testament to the commitment of the Seattle members,” said ARCS Foundation National President Sherry Lundeen.

The Seattle Chapter is one of 15 chapters nationwide, and funds PhD students in the STEM disciplines at the University of Washington and Washington State University.

About ARCS® Foundation: ARCS Foundation is a national nonprofit volunteer women’s organization that promotes US competitiveness by providing financial awards to academically outstanding US citizens studying to complete degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and health disciplines at 49 of the nation’s leading research universities. The organization has awarded more than $115 million to more than 10,500 scholars since 1958. ARCS Foundation Scholars have produced thousands of research publications and patents, secured billions in grant funding, started science-related companies, and played a significant role in teaching and mentoring young people in the STEM pipeline. More information is available at arcsfoundation.org

