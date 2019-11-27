Former Employees of Tyler Technologies File Complaint for Unpaid Overtime

Tyler Technologies faces allegations of violating federal labor law by misclassifying certain employees as salaried and exempt from overtime wages

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 20, 2019, a former employee (Plaintiff) of Tyler Technologies (“Tyler”) filed a class and collective action lawsuit (3:19-cv-07647) against the company to recover unpaid overtime wages. Tyler is a corporation that specializes in creating software solutions and providing related services to the public sector.

Plaintiff and other similarly-situated employees worked as Implementation Consultants and Implementation Coordinators (“Implementation Reps”) for Tyler and were all paid a salary. Plaintiff alleges that Tyler violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) by intentionally misclassifying him and other Implementation Reps as salaried employees and as a result, were denied overtime wages. Plaintiff alleges that he and other Implementation Reps routinely worked more than forty (40) hours per week without receiving “time-and-a-half” their regular rate of pay for all hours worked over forty (40) in a workweek.

Plaintiff’s attorney Benjamin L. Davis, III of the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl explains, “when employees are not actually performing administrative work at a level which would qualify them for an exemption under the law, they should be paid overtime premiums for working over forty (40) hours a week.”

According to the Complaint, Plaintiff and other Implementation Reps were primarily responsible for providing Defendant’s clients with basic support in regard to the implementation of their software. It is alleged that Plaintiff and other Implementation Reps were given a voluminous amount of work that required them to work overtime regularly, despite not being properly compensated for their additional time.

Additional information regarding how other salaried Implementation Reps who work or worked for Tyler can join this case can be found here or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Kudatskky, et al. v. Tyler Technologies (Northern District of California).

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and Nichols Kaster, LLP represent the Plaintiff in this matter. Both firms are recognized as leaders in the field of wage and hour litigation and have successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits across the country. They are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

