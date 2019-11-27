Genesis Health Clubs announces milestone 50th club with the acquisition of four Aspen Athletic Club locations in Des Moines, Iowa, with more to come

Genesis Health Clubs continues explosive growth with addition of four Des Moines clubs, bringing its total club count to 50 in six states. The explosive growth cements Genesis Health Clubs as the largest Health Club provider in the Midwest.

/EIN News/ -- Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Health Clubs Owner/President Rodney Steven II announced today that Genesis Health Clubs has acquired four Des Moines Aspen Athletic Clubs locations and plans to start a major remodeling project on the clubs. The acquisition of the Merle Hay, Hickman Road, SE 14th, and West Glen locations brings the total count of Genesis Health Clubs locations to a milestone 50th location.

In the coming months, Genesis will announce specific plans on a multi-million-dollar remodeling project the clubs, as well as a brand-new location to be announced. The clubs will receive additional strength and cardio equipment, new amenities, renovated luxury locker rooms, and the latest innovations in health club design.

Genesis Health Clubs Owner and President Rodney Steven II commented: "We've been looking at Des Moines for a while. It's such a natural fit for us, being in the Midwest and similar in size to our home base in Wichita. These clubs are wonderful, but we can't wait to bring transform them into true Genesis locations and show Des Moines a new standard in fitness."

Steven addressed the Hickman location as the centerpiece of the acquisition, "We've really become specialists in finding hidden gem tennis facilities that need some attention and taking them to the next level. We've modernized tennis clubs in Wichita, Topeka, Lawrence, and Kansas City, and will soon get started on some big ones in Omaha, Fort Collins, and now Des Moines. It's the spark that helps revitalize and build a tennis community that enhances a whole city. I can't wait to see it in Des Moines."

Asked about future plans in Des Moines, Steven chuckled: "We've got a big one coming for Des Moines. I can't give you the details just yet, but it's exciting. Plus, we're looking at a few other opportunities and we've got some big remodeling projects to get started. Let's just say we'll be spending some time in Iowa for a while!"

About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 50 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.

Attachments

Jake McCabe, Vice President of Marketing Genesis Health Clubs 316.681.4267 JMcCabe@genesishealthclubs.com



