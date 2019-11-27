Dr. Mark Fleckner Explains The Difference Between An Optometrist And Ophthalmologist

GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mark Fleckner is a board-certified New York ophthalmologist. Mark R. Fleckner MD ’s areas of expertise include treating diseases affecting the retina.Dr. Mark Fleckner’s practice strives to ensure patients are comfortable and well-informed about their treatments. This includes advising patients about which eye expert to see for which eye problem.Accurately choosing an eye care provider is a significant health care decision. One, we often undervalue.Some people do not know the difference between an optometrist and an ophthalmologist. Dr. Mark Fleckner wants to clear up the confusion to help people find the right treatment for their eyes.You need to put your trust in your eye care professional. It is how you can safeguard your valuable sense of sight and maintain a lifetime of good vision.But first, you need to know what type of eye doctor to visit when eye issues occur.“There is a distinct difference between the two eye care professionals. Optometrists offer medical treatment for common eye problems. However, ophthalmologists treat certain eye disorders. Particularly if it involves specialty care or surgery,” says Mark R. Fleckner, MD.Common eye problems optometrists handle include dry eyes and eye infections.Ophthalmologists like Dr. Mark Fleckner, help patients with certain eye diseases. For example, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration.Furthermore, each of these eye experts receives a different education for their specialties.- An optometrist is an eye doctor who has earned the Doctor of Optometry (OD) degree.- Specialties: An optometrist examines eyes for both vision and health problems. He or she corrects refractive errors by prescribing eyeglasses and contact lenses.- An ophthalmologist is a medical doctor and a specialist in ophthalmology. Ophthalmologists generally complete four years of college and four years of medical school.Ophthalmologists need to complete a one-year internship. All have to finish at least three years of hospital-based residency in ophthalmology.- Specialties: An ophthalmologist performs eye exams, diagnoses, and treats certain eye diseases. He or she can prescribe medications and perform eye surgery.Another way to look at it is to extend the analogy with dentistry. The education of an optometrist is like a general dentist. Whereas, the education and training of an ophthalmologist like an oral surgeon.Mark R. Fleckner MD emphasizes the importance of regular eye exams. He does not want people to make their own diagnosis. He stresses how essential it is to visit an eye care professional.It is vital to know the difference between an optometrist and an ophthalmologist. This awareness will be helpful to many people experiencing eye issues.It is from this new understanding that people can start making better eye care decisions.To learn more about Mark R. Fleckner MD, visit http://drmarkfleckner.com/



