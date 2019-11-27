Exclusive Rioja Wine Tasting & Art Experience in Miami

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 4, 2019, the Denominación de Origen Calificada (D.O.Ca.) Rioja will host “Rioja Wine and Art: The Perfect Pairing,” an exclusive wine tasting and art experience at Kimpton’s newest Miami property, Angler’s Hotel, featuring artwork from celebrated Miami-based artist, J.Margulis.



A curated journey through Spain’s most famous wine region, the event will feature a selection of wines representing each of Rioja’s distinct aging categories. Paired with an exclusive exhibit of J.Margulis’ abstract, kinetic sculptures inspired by the selection of Rioja wines, the experience will include live, Rioja-inspired music, and tapas.

Ticket proceeds will be donated to Locust Projects, a local Miami arts incubator whose mission is to advocate and create opportunities for visual artists at all career stages.

To purchase event tickets, click here .



Full details:

Rioja Wine + Art: The Perfect Pairing

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Kimpton Angler’s Hotel

660 Washington Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Ticket Price: $25

About the Rioja Consejo Regulador

Located in north central Spain, Rioja is considered one of the greatest wine regions in the world. Rioja wines are protected by the oldest Designation of Origin in Spain, officially recognized in 1925. The D.O.Ca. of Rioja administers highly sophisticated and stringent quality control in the winemaking process, from viniculture to bottling. More than 180 bodegas from Rioja are available for purchase in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.riojawine.com.

Media Contact:

Geri Somers

R\West

geris@rwest.com



