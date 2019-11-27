Extra foreign affairs sectors spend USD 88 million

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 27 - Angolan Foreign minister Manuel Augusto said Tuesday in Luanda that Angola spends around USD 88 million per year for operation of the sectors outside its ministerial department.,

The minister was answering the MPs during a debate at National Assembly on the draft law of 2020 general state budget.

He explained that these values ​​are spent on expenses such as military, cultural, press and education attachés and other sectors.

"At this time, the extra sectors, such as trade, defence, health, fisheries, agriculture, the press, culture and education as well as embassies, absorb as much or more than the Foreign Affairs itself," said minister Manuel Augusto.

He explained that the sector has been sending a fixed amount to diplomatic missions after an agreement reached with Ministry of Finance.

Should the value maintains, he said, the diplomatic missions will receive USD 100 million from 2020.

“Finance Ministry currently transfers 25USD million as a minimum value for Embassy operating expenses, which include rent payments, salaries, health and other expenses,” said Manuel Augusto.

Angola has 76 Embassies around the world, and a total of 250 staff from these missions are not part of MIREX staff.

The incumbent minister said that the average cost of an employee abroad is ranging from USD 25,000 to USD 26,000 and varies from region to region.

