GOLO Mobile Inc. Undergoes a Major Expansion in the World of Urban Delivery

A Montreal success

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSX.V: GOLO), the Montreal-based mobile green delivery and pickup platform, is expanding significantly in both Montreal and Toronto.



The bridge between merchants and their customers in all environments, all communities

Developed and launched in April 2018, GOLO’s mission is to strengthen the links between businesses, workers and residents of local communities. It is also the technological solution for owners of innovative buildings looking to increase networking opportunities between their tenants and other building users.

The GOLO app connects consumers to local shops by facilitating access to everyday items for pickup or delivery, as needed. GOLO’s fleet of fully electric vehicles has more than 400 partner merchants across Montreal, including restaurants, florists, pharmacies, pet shops and more. GOLO bridges the gap between shopkeepers and customers by connecting them via a user-friendly shopping app and a friendly and professional delivery service.

“The values ​​we advocate guide every action we take to make life easier for our customers and business partners. It’s not just about ordering for delivery or take-out, but also about improving everyone’s quality of life. We take care of our customers’ day-to-day errands so they can use their time and effort to do more important things,” said Peter Mazoff, GOLO President and CEO.

Major expansion of GOLO’s portfolio

GOLO has the wind in its sails; in recent months, the company has entered into many new partnerships with key players in the Montreal real estate landscape.

Due to the success of the concept implemented by GOLO Mobile Inc., the Montreal company’s portfolio now has many new partnerships. In September, GOLO reached an agreement to serve Montreal-based Canderel Management Group Inc., expanded its partnership with the owner of the Cominar buildings to serve its commercial premises in Montreal’s central train station, and in November, announced its partnership with Redbourne Properties, serving 4150 Sainte-Catherine West in Westmount.

GOLO goes public

In April 2019, GOLO was acquired by HAW Capital Corp. On July 5 of the same year, their new company, GOLO Mobile Inc., began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.

NOTE TO THE MEDIA : A corporate file is available (GOLO’s characteristics, eco-responsible dimension, financial data, list of properties). For interview requests with GOLO’s CEO and / or additional information, please contact Chantale Baar. Information: Chantale Baar, PR Consultant Communications Chantale Baar (514) 992-6463 / cbaar@communicationcb.ca Source: Stefani Balinsky, Marketing GOLO Mobile Inc. (514) 670-8219/ stefani@golo.io



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.