Curt Espeland to Address the Citi Basic Materials Conference

Basic Materials Conference Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Citi Basic Materials Conference in New York City on December 3, 2019 at 10:15 A.M. ET. Live Webcast Mr. Espeland’s presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com . Replay An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com , events & presentations.





Investor Relations Contact: Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs 212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager 423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com



