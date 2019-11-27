Oat Proteins Market Projected to Reach USD 68,222.4 thousand by 2027 - Harke group, Lantmannen, Provital Group

Oat Proteins Market

The global oat proteins market accounted for USD 48,241.1 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027.

Market Insights

Health benefits associated with oat protein consumption has led to the growth of oat proteins market

Protein is an essential part of the diet and plays an essential role in the structural and functional components of the human body. Oat protein is produced from oat grain and contains significant amounts of dietary indispensable amino acids, particularly the branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) leucine, isoleucine, and valine. These are essentials nutrients that are important for muscle growth and repair in people of all ages. Oat protein contains more sulfur amino acids (SAA) and tryptophan as compared to pea protein and a high amount of sulfur amino acids (SAA) and valine than soy protein. It has more indispensable amino acids as compared to wheat protein. Several research studies indicate that Oat Protein may induce satiety and could thus help in the maintenance of body weight. Therefore, growing health concerns and rising focus towards health have led to the growth of the oat proteins market.

Emerging use of oat protein in sports nutrition and cosmetic application will create growth opportunities for the global oat proteins market

Globally, the demand for food-derived or plant-based ingredients in personal care and cosmetic products is increasing. The consumers are giving high preference to the products that contain a composition of the natural part. Traditionally oats are considered healthy food; however, their popularity has expanded in recent years. They are increasingly recognized as a natural ingredient with very low allergenic potential but proven therapeutic value in the personal care and cosmetic industry.

Form Insights

Based on the form, the global oat proteins market has been segmented into the isolates and concentrates. Under the form segment, the concentrate form market led the global oat proteins market. Oat protein concentrates produced by extracting protein from oat using heat and acid or enzymes. These typically supply 60–80% protein, with the remaining 20–40% composed of fat and carbs. The concentrate oat protein is the least processed type of protein powder. Oat protein concentrate tends to be the cheapest option, but they also offer the least amount of protein as compared to oat protein isolates because they contain more of other ingredients.

