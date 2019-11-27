SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MO REZI PLT ACB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Class Period: December 20, 2018 and September 24, 2019

Get additional information about MO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/altria-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4623



Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2020

Class Period: October 29, 2018 and October 22, 2019

Get additional information about REZI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/resideo-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4623



Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2020

Class Period: July 2, 2018 and November 5, 2019

Get additional information about PLT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/plantronics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4623



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2020

Class Period: September 11, 2019 and November 14, 2019

Get additional information about ACB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aurora-cannabis-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4623



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.