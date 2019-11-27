Applied Systems Releases Applied WebRater 2020

Latest release of Applied WebRater further enables brokerages to increase profitability through enhanced customer and prospect self-service quoting

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the latest global release of Applied WebRater®, Canada's leading brokerage-branded online customer self-service quoting solution. Applied WebRater 2020 further advances brokerages’ ability to increase multichannel engagement with insurance consumers and enhance their advisory role while generating new business faster.

As part of Applied Rating Services’ brokerage suite, Applied WebRater increases brokerage productivity through automated collection of prospects’ underwriting, rating, and consumer information, which is easily imported from a consumer desktop or mobile device into Applied AutoRater® and Applied PropertyRater®, reducing time spent on manual entry of information. Applied WebRater also provides a lead generation tool branded for the broker to increase new business opportunities and drive growth.

Key enhancements to Applied WebRater include:

Lead Generation Forms: Further enables brokers to provide multichannel engagement and customer choice on how to engage in the quoting process.

Further enables brokers to provide multichannel engagement and customer choice on how to engage in the quoting process. Expanded Product Coverage: Provides the opportunity for brokers to offer additional coverage options to consumers to better round out accounts.

Provides the opportunity for brokers to offer additional coverage options to consumers to better round out accounts. Quote Inventory: Single view enables the broker to review, sort and quote through a list of complete or semi complete quotes to quickly re-engage and close new business.

Single view enables the broker to review, sort and quote through a list of complete or semi complete quotes to quickly re-engage and close new business. Consumer Property Application: Provides consumers a means to provide additional risk information and to expedite the application process.

“Today’s insurance consumer has a high expectation for personal advice and guidance from their broker – at any time of the day and wherever they need it,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied WebRater ensures that brokers stay front and centre in the selling process while enabling a superior level of service to further differentiate their business.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

