Transhumance should be handled peacefully - ECCAS

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 27 - The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) defends peaceful and delicate solution to the sensitivity of the danger posed by the seasonal movement of livestock.,

This view was expressed last Tuesday by ECCAS Secretary-General, Hamuli Kabarkhua.

The official was speaking to the press during the 49th meeting of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa (UNSAC) held in Luanda.

He said that seasonal movement of livestock, which occurs for part of the year, is very common in ECCAS region due to the drought, forcing the herders to infringe the borders of neighbouring countries. In addition to infringing borders, Hamuli Kabarkhua also voiced concern saying that due to environment factors the pastoral movement is becoming a problem for the region, resulting in displacement of pastors to the areas under control of armed groups.

Among the environmental problems, the official pointed to the floods in the RDC, drought in the southern region of Angola, Cameroon and a Chad's lake basin. From the political point of view, Hamuli Kabarkhua blamed on Central African Republic (CAR) for destabilization of peace and security in the region.

In turn, the outgoing chairman of UNSAC, Mabla Kabishi, admitted existing challenges in the sub-region of Central Africa.

According to the Burundian Mabla Kabishi, the sub-region faces challenges in achieving public order and securing, threatened by terrorism, violent extremism and climate change.

He considered such problems serious and directs which hinder the development of the population of the region. He hopes that with the coming of Angola at the helm of UNSAC the members may find solution to these issues. However, the official defended combined effort among the members, a situation that may also favor the wealth in sub-region.

Mabla Kabishi appealed to Angola, in presidency until July 2020, to keep implementing the recommendations emerged from the 48th meeting and help the regional bloc to achieve peace in Africa.

