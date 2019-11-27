123Diet Inspires Weight Loss Down Through The Generations

How one family transformed their bodies and lifestyle

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mazz Sturgeon knew she needed to lose weight. According to her, she has struggled with emotional eating since she was in her twenties, and though she was initially able to keep her weight under control, things changed when she was about forty.

Mazz then began to put on weight rapidly without any change in her eating patterns and was subsequently diagnosed with an underactive thyroid. “My doctor told me that even a glass of water might make me put on weight,” Mazz said.

Things only worsened when Mazz began to blame her medical conditions for her excess weight, as she began to use them as an excuse not to care what she was putting in her mouth. So she continued to gain weight, ballooning to 106 kilos (233 lbs) at only 5 ft 4! Mazz’s unhealthy lifestyle caused her health to deteriorate further, and she was soon diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

So when Mazz found Emma Taylor’s 123Diet, her mind was finally in the right place to make a big change. This sensational program, which is sweeping the nation in Australia, works by combining a healthy, clean-eating meal plan with the 123Diet’s signature drops, which work to boost dieters’ metabolisms. This allows them to lose weight more rapidly than they could by dieting alone. The drops also suppress dieters’ ability to detect sweet tastes, thus blunting their sugar cravings and suppressing their appetites.

As an emotional eater, Mazz initially found having to give up her unhealthy comfort foods difficult, but once she began to see the amazing changes in her body, she became enthusiastic about staying on track! Unlike other diets, the 123Diet allowed Mazz to “see” a loss on the scale every day, which helped keep her motivated. Mazz was also inspired to stay healthy by the creative and delicious recipes she found on the diet’s active Facebook support group.

In the end, Mazz lost 40 kilos (88 lbs) in only 11 months, putting her at a healthy weight of 65 kg (145 lbs). Even more remarkably, she reports that she was able to reduce her medications by two thirds and to eliminate some of them altogether. “I have so much more energy, have bought a push bike, and want to exercise!” Mazz says.

Yet Mazz’s “greatest joy” from the 123Diet was helping her daughter Samantha to change her life as well. Samantha also suffered from medical issues due to her weight, but Mazz’s success encouraged her daughter to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Samantha ultimately lost an amazing 35 kilos (77 lbs)!

Mazz even convinced her husband to join in, and he was able to go from 120 kilos (264 lbs) to 105 kilos (231 lbs)! All three have maintained their new weights since, and the family is now looking forward to a happier and healthier future.

Since the holidays can be a difficult time for someone beginning a weight loss journey, Emma also wanted to share a few tips to help everyone have a Thanksgiving that’s both happy and healthy. Once you’ve survived this holiday, it might be a great time to give the 123Diet a try — if you do, you might be able to lose as much as 5 kilos (10 lbs) before Christmas!

Emma’s Ten Thanksgiving Tips

Eat only at the Thanksgiving table rather than in front of the TV or computer. Research shows that you taste and enjoy your food more if you focus fully on what you are eating rather than on a distraction. Paying more attention may also help you notice when you’ve eaten enough so you don’t have to overindulge. Eat from a small plate rather than a large one so you won’t be tempted to overfill it and try to fill up at least one third of your plate with vegetables. If you plan on eating a big Thanksgiving lunch, stick to a light breakfast like a piece of fruit and avoid too much snacking before your main meal. Since dehydration can mimic hunger, you can reduce your cravings by drinking at least two liters of water a day. Drinking a glass of water before a meal may also help you feel full faster. Turkey is actually a very healthy protein source, but stick to roasting it without too much oil and stick to white meat over dark if you want to save a few calories. Avoid even more extra fat by not eating your skin! If you plan on drinking this Thanksgiving, stick to spirits and soda water, like a shot of gin or vodka with club soda and a splash of fresh lemon or lime. These options contain less calories than wine, beer, and drinks made with high calorie mixers, but they’re just as tasty! If you’re in the mood for something a little sweeter, you could always stir in a dash of a natural sweetener like stevia! Thanksgiving is no excuse to stay sedentary! Break the day up with a nice family walk, invite the kids outside for a game of catch, or hit the gym before the big celebration! If you tend to overdo it on Thanksgiving, try taking portions half the size that you normally might. For reference, a three-ounce portion of meat should be about the size of a pack of cards, one serving of a fresh round fruit is about the size of a tennis ball, one ounce of cheese is about the size of your thumb, and one teaspoon of margarine or mayonnaise is approximately the size of the tip of your thumb. If you choose to have a dessert, remember to let your main meal settle first. Then, if you’re still hungry, just have a little taste of your favorite sweet rather than heaping portions of everything at the table. Enjoy every bite, but don’t focus so much on the food or worry too much about calories. Today should really be about being thankful for what you have and enjoying the company of your loved ones.

