Arvinas to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.arvinas.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Arvinas website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com .

Contacts for Arvinas



Investors

Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations

ir@arvinas.com

Media

Cory Tromblee, ScientPR

pr@arvinas.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.