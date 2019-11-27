Daktronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- BROOKINGS, S.D., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported fiscal 2020 second quarter net sales of $174.9 million, operating income of $4.8 million, and net income of $7.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net sales of $172.7 million, operating income of $9.0 million, and net income of $8.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 second quarter orders were $151.1 million, compared to $151.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Product order backlog at the end of the fiscal 2020 second quarter was $182 million, compared to $150 million a year earlier and $207 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.(1)



For the six months ended November 2, 2019, net sales were $355.2 million, operating income was $12.4 million, and net income was $14.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. This compares to net sales of $326.9 million, operating income of 13.1 million, net income of $13.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the same period in fiscal 2019.

Fiscal 2020 is a 53-week year; therefore, the six months ended November 2, 2019 contains operating results for 27 weeks while the six months ended October 27, 2018 contains operating results for 26 weeks. Sales, orders and other results of operations were impacted due to the additional week of operations.

Cash used in operating activities in the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $10.3 million, compared with cash provided by operating activities of $22.6 million in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities fluctuated due to a rise in accounts receivable corresponding with the seasonality of our business. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a negative $19.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020, as compared to a positive free cash flow of $12.9 million for the same period of fiscal 2019. Net investment in property and equipment was $9.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020, as compared to $9.7 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019. Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $32.9 million, which compares to $67.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $62.1 million at the end of fiscal 2019.

Orders for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were relatively flat as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Orders increased in the High School Park and Recreation and International business units, and decreased in the Commercial, Live Events, and Transportation business units. The volatility of order timing for large projects and global accounts varies according to the needs of the customer and is the primary cause of the change in order volume in the Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation and International business units.

Net sales were similar for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Net sales increased in the Live Events, Transportation, and International business units, and decreased in the Commercial and High School Park and Recreation business units. The change in sales also correlates to the timing of converting orders and backlog into sales.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 22.9 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to 24.8 percent a year earlier. Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $35.3 million, compared to $33.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating income as a percent of sales for the quarter decreased to 2.8 percent as compared to 5.2 percent during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was a benefit of 63.8 percent compared to an effective tax rate expense of 5.8 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The change in the effective tax rate, as compared to the same period one year ago, is primarily driven by differences in estimated tax credits proportionate to estimated annual pre-tax book income.

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated, “We were pleased with our second quarter order and sales volumes; however, gross profit was impacted by higher project delivery costs and tariff related expenses compared to the same period last year. As expected, operating margin was impacted due to the planned increase in product development expenses for activities to accelerate the release of new and enhanced customer solutions.”

(1) Backlog is not a measure defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and our methodology for determining backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 27, 2019.

Outlook

Kurtenbach added, “The dynamic audio-visual communication systems market is expected to grow over the long-term. We remain optimistic about our ability to grow profitably within this business. To support this growth, we are evaluating and engaging in operational improvements to reduce the effort of delivery and to enhance the quality of the experience for both customers and employees. We also continue to monitor the geopolitical situation and are responding accordingly, such as actions to offset tariff impacts. We continue to invest in new technologies and advancements in manufacturing techniques to strengthen our market position as a trusted and leading value provider in both indoor and outdoor audio-visual communication systems."

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 2,

2019 October 27,

2018 November 2,

2019 October 27,

2018 Net sales $ 174,911 $ 172,692 $ 355,167 $ 326,880 Cost of sales 134,824 129,935 269,575 245,876 Gross profit 40,087 42,757 85,592 81,004 Operating expenses: Selling 16,177 16,125 34,474 32,503 General and administrative 8,965 8,574 18,058 17,111 Product design and development 10,121 9,039 20,621 18,331 35,263 33,738 73,153 67,945 Operating income 4,824 9,019 12,439 13,059 Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest income 162 188 431 385 Interest expense (31 ) (2 ) (66 ) (41 ) Other income (expense), net (514 ) (66 ) (321 ) (220 ) Income before income taxes 4,441 9,139 12,483 13,183 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,833 ) 533 (1,821 ) 3 Net income $ 7,274 $ 8,606 $ 14,304 $ 13,180 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,115 44,780 45,114 44,717 Diluted 45,267 44,950 45,361 44,994 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.14







Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



November 2,

2019 April 27,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,265 $ 35,383 Restricted cash 59 359 Marketable securities 3,618 26,344 Accounts receivable, net 103,417 65,487 Inventories 79,237 78,832 Contract assets 34,395 33,704 Current maturities of long-term receivables 4,567 2,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,943 8,319 Income tax receivables 4,301 1,087 Property and equipment and other assets available for sale 1,860 1,858 Total current assets 270,662 253,673 Property and equipment, net 67,163 65,314 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 1,758 1,214 Goodwill 7,974 7,889 Intangibles, net 4,204 4,906 Investment in affiliates and other assets 15,458 5,052 Deferred income taxes 11,190 11,168 TOTAL ASSETS $ 378,409 $ 349,216







Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands) November 2,

2019 April 27,

2019 (unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 48,432 $ 44,873 Contract liabilities 48,387 47,178 Accrued expenses 36,817 32,061 Warranty obligations 9,837 9,492 Income taxes payable 638 468 Total current liabilities 144,111 134,072 Long-term warranty obligations 16,148 14,978 Long-term contract liabilities 10,578 10,053 Other long-term obligations 8,295 1,339 Long-term income taxes payable 735 578 Deferred income taxes 531 533 Total long-term liabilities 36,287 27,481 TOTAL LIABILITIES 180,398 161,553 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 59,276 57,699 Additional paid-in capital 43,546 42,561 Retained earnings 103,397 93,593 Treasury stock, at cost (3,516 ) (1,834 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,692 ) (4,356 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 198,011 187,663 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 378,409 $ 349,216







Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended November 2,

2019 October 27,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 14,304 $ 13,180 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,724 9,300 Gain (loss) on sale of property, equipment and other assets 30 (93 ) Share-based compensation 1,184 1,263 Contingent consideration adjustment — (956 ) Equity in loss of affiliate 241 265 Provision for doubtful accounts (535 ) 51 Deferred income taxes, net (64 ) (85 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities (34,156 ) (368 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (10,272 ) 22,557 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (9,768 ) (9,833 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 149 182 Purchases of marketable securities — (9,209 ) Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities 22,775 12,034 Purchases of and loans to equity investment (896 ) (854 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,250 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 12,260 (9,930 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 57 Principal payments on long-term obligations (1,931 ) (431 ) Dividends paid (4,500 ) (6,252 ) Payments for common shares repurchased (1,682 ) — Tax payments related to RSU issuances (199 ) (246 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,312 ) (6,872 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (94 ) 73 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (6,418 ) 5,828 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 35,742 29,755 End of period $ 29,324 $ 35,583







Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 2,

2019 October 27,

2018 Dollar

Change Percent

Change November 2,

2019 October 27,

2018 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 39,651 $ 46,069 $ (6,418 ) (13.9 )% $ 83,686 $ 76,638 $ 7,048 9.2 % Live Events 59,319 55,099 4,220 7.7 118,625 104,571 14,054 13.4 High School Park and Recreation 30,193 31,580 (1,387 ) (4.4 ) 60,658 59,700 958 1.6 Transportation 20,330 18,077 2,253 12.5 39,348 35,234 4,114 11.7 International 25,418 21,867 3,551 16.2 52,850 50,737 2,113 4.2 $ 174,911 $ 172,692 $ 2,219 1.3 % $ 355,167 $ 326,880 $ 28,287 8.7 % Orders: Commercial $ 43,513 $ 46,731 $ (3,218 ) (6.9 )% $ 82,161 $ 82,523 $ (362 ) (0.4 )% Live Events 41,008 43,641 (2,633 ) (6.0 ) 107,977 83,036 24,941 30.0 High School Park and Recreation 22,853 18,445 4,408 23.9 53,405 56,894 (3,489 ) (6.1 ) Transportation 16,992 21,279 (4,287 ) (20.1 ) 39,207 43,195 (3,988 ) (9.2 ) International 26,756 21,260 5,496 25.9 55,835 45,318 10,517 23.2 $ 151,122 $ 151,356 $ (234 ) (0.2 )% $ 338,585 $ 310,966 $ 27,619 8.9 %





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended November 2,

2019 October 27,

2018 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (10,272 ) $ 22,557 Purchases of property and equipment (9,768 ) (9,833 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 149 182 Free cash flow $ (19,891 ) $ 12,906

*In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.







