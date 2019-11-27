Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES Annual Meeting

Company to host KOL Breakfast and live webcast at 7am ET on Monday, Dec 9

/EIN News/ -- RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that two abstracts highlighting ganaxolone data have been selected for poster presentation at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland on December 7 and 8, 2019.



Details for the poster presentations at the AES Annual Meeting:

“Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) Relationship of Intravenous Ganaxolone in Refractory Status Epilepticus” R.E. Ramsay, et al.

Abstract # 1.136

Saturday, December 7

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

“Population Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Modeling of the Electroencephalographic Effects of Ganaxolone in Healthy Subjects” A.M. Hussain, et al.

Abstract # 2.213

Saturday, December 7

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

In addition to the Main Exhibit Hall session, Abstract 1.136 was accepted for presentation at the Investigator’s Workshop Poster Session, which highlights the most outstanding abstracts on topics related to basic science and clinical research. Details for this presentation:

What: Investigator’s Workshop Poster Session

Where: Baltimore Convention Center, Room 339 - 342, Level 300

When: Sunday December 8, 2019, 12pm-1:30pm

KOL Breakfast and Live Webcast: Update on Ganaxolone for the Treatment of Refractory Status Epilepticus (RSE)

Marinus will host a KOL breakfast meeting at AES which will feature presentations by Michael A. Rogawski, MD, PhD (University of California, Davis), key opinion leader in the field of neurosteroids, as well as Joe Hulihan, MD (Chief Medical Officer of Marinus). Members of the Company’s management team will also present further information on its recently completed Phase II trial of ganaxolone in RSE. This event is intended for institutional investors and sell-side analysts. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited.

Where: Royal Sonesta Harbor Court, 550 Light Street Baltimore, MD

When: Monday, December 9, 7am to 8.30am ET

For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast with slides and replay of the event will be accessible here .

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals



Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of ganaxolone, which offers a new mechanism of action, demonstrated efficacy and safety, and convenient dosing to improve the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy and depression. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus is conducting the first ever pivotal studies in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and PCDH19-related epilepsy and has recently released top-line data from Phase 2 studies in women with postpartum depression and patients with refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com . Please follow us on Twitter: @MarinusPharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding our interpretation of preclinical studies, development plans for our product candidate, including the development of dose forms, the clinical study testing schedule and milestones, the ability to complete enrollment in our clinical studies, interpretation of scientific basis for ganaxolone use, timing for availability and release of data, the safety, potential efficacy and therapeutic potential of our product candidate and our expectation regarding the sufficiency of our working capital. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the conduct of future clinical studies, the timing of the clinical studies, enrollment in clinical studies, availability of data from ongoing clinical studies, expectations for regulatory approvals, the attainment of clinical study results that will be supportive of regulatory approvals, and other matters, including the development of formulations of ganaxolone, and the availability or potential availability of alternative products or treatments for conditions targeted by the Company that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our drug candidates. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





