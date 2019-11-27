Indonesia Telecommunications Market Report 2019-2023 - Capex Investments, Mobile Subscribers & Revenue, Broadband Subscribers, Thematics, Operator Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia - Telecommunications Industry Report - Revenue Analysis & Forecasts, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Indonesian telecommunications industry, including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telecommunications Infrastructure Review

Telecommunications Transaction Database

Indonesia Telecommunications Market at a Glance



Indonesia is among the fastest developing telecommunications market in the world, driven by growth in both mobile and fixed broadband subscriptions. It is forecasted that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow strongly in the 2019-23 period after a slow down in 2018. Fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2000 to an all-time low in 2019.



Expanded coverage, greater affordability, service improvements, increased data usage and smartphone penetration are the main drivers of growth in the telecoms sector. The country continues to expand its fibre-optic network and 4G coverage, backed by strong investment in capital expenditure. Investment in the telecoms sector grew at a fast pace and momentum maintained expected in the 2019-2023 period.



Mobile subscribers numbers are growing again after the government enforced a SIM registration policy in 2018, impacting significantly the market while growth is forecasted again between 2019 and 2023.



This research expects the overall telecoms market to grow strongly through to 2023 after a decline in 2018 due to the SIM registration regulation with overall market growth resuming from 2019 onwards.

Capex Investments



The Capex to GDP ratio remained relatively stable between 2014 and 2018. The capital expenditure (Capex) from telecommunications operators is growing strongly as mobile operators build out their 4G coverage and increase capacity to fulfil strong data demand and increased smartphones take-up. Capex spend is expected to grow between 2018 and 2023.



Mobile Subscribers and Revenue



The mobile subscriber penetration rate fell in 2018, after the government implemented new requirements for SIM registration in May 2018. Growth to resume and accelerate again during the 2019-23 forecast period.



Mobile network operators are facing competitive pressure with the market shifting to unlimited voice and text and data allowance increasingly becoming the sole offering differentiator.



Benchmarked mobile data pricing across 8 countries in the Asia Pacific region found that Indonesia is lagging behind in terms of data download but we expect the country to catch up as 4G coverage is accelerating and smartphone penetration is increasing especially in regional areas.



According to our benchmark study of mobile data pricing, India has the lowest rate per GB at just a few cents per GB, while Australia and China had the most cost per GB reduction mostly due to increased data allowance in plans while Singapore remains expensive. Indonesian pricing is already fairly low when benchmarked against neighbouring countries.



Broadband Subscribers - FTTH Push



Estimated broadband subscribers growth will be sustained by household growth and a reduction of the number of underserved premises previously not able to connect now served by the Internet but now served by FTTH services.



The Indonesian fixed broadband market is growing at double rate year on year and will continue over the 2019-2023 period with a growing appetite for high-speed data among the expanding middle-income class in Indonesia driving fixed broadband take-up and household penetration



Thematics - Telecoms Infrastructure / 5G / M&A / e-Commerce



The long-envisioned Palapa Ring national broadband network is now completed and is due to become operational by the end of 2019. The US$1.3bn project incorporates eight different networks.



Mobile operators are accelerating their 4G LTE coverage with a strong momentum of 179 4G BTS per day during the June 2019 quarter. Indonesia's tower market is fairly mature with nearly 100,000 mobile towers used around the country growing by about 3,000-5,000 new towers, rooftops or infill sites per year across all operators. Mobile operators are also fiberising towers, small cells and rooftops at a rapid rate to accommodate data growth usage.



The arrival of 4G moved the Internet off our desktops into our palms and pockets, 5G could transform the network from something we carry around to something taking us around either virtually (augmented reality or virtual reality) or in reality (autonomous vehicles), the 5G outcome and benefits beyond fast connectivity remain largely unknown in terms of business models, investments required and timeline.



Investment funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure. This report outlines some real market examples of how investors view and value these investments with real industry examples and EV/EBITDA comparatives and benchmarks.



Most telecommunications operators are in heavy investments phase both in fixed and mobile segments, spending heavily upgrading their 4G network infrastructure. The publisher expects a wave of consolidation in Indonesia not before 2022-2023, as margins get squeezed further and a new Capex cycle kicking with 5G.



The increase in smartphone penetration made possible by the availability of low-cost devices has triggered growth in e-commerce, tapping into the potential of Indonesia's emerging middle class with relatively high disposable income. GoJek, Tokopedia, Grab and Bukalapak are leading the pack with e-commerce, ride-sharing and mobile payments.

Companies Mentioned



BizNet

Indosat

Kabel MNC

Link Net

Mitratel

MyRepublic

Protelindo

Smartfren

Telkom

Telkomsel

Tower Bersama

Tri Indonesia

XL Axiata

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Statistics

1.1 Indonesia's Population

1.2 Indonesia's Households

1.3 Indonesia's GDP



2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2023

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014:2019

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018:2023

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014:2025

2.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2014:2018

2.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

2.4.3 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2018:2023



3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Telkom Indonesia Profile

3.1.1 Telkom Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.1.2 Telkomsel

3.2 Indosat Ooredoo Profile

3.2.1 Indosat Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.3 XL Axiata

3.3.1 XL Axiata Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.4 Tri Indonesia

3.4.1 Tri Indonesia Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.5 Smartfren Profile

3.5.1 Smartfren Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.6 Other Players Profile

3.6.1 Link Net -

3.6.1 BizNet



4 Mobile Market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014:2023

4.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2014:2019

4.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2014:2019

4.1.3 Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2019:2023

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014:2023

4.2.1 Historical Mobile Revenue, 2014:2018

4.2.1 Mobile Revenue Market Share, 2014:2019

4.2.2 Mobile Revenue Forecast, 2018-2023

4.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2014:2019

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings and 5G Trials

4.3.2 Upcoming 5G Auctions

4.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.2 OpenSignal

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)



5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014:2019

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2018:2023



6 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

6.1 Fixed Infrastructure

6.1.1 Palapa Ring Completed

6.1.2 FTTH - 30m premises to go

6.2 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape

6.2.1 4G Mobile Coverage Expansion

6.2.2 Mobile Tower Market Share, 2019



7 Thematics / Opportunities

7.1 Going for Scale

7.2 Going for Scope

7.3 New Telco Operating Model

7.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

7.4 5G versus Fixed

7.4.1 5G Overview

7.4.2 Fixed Broadband Networks Doing the Heavy Lifting Long Term



8 Telco Transaction Database



9 Methodology



