/EIN News/ -- Metso’s climate targets approved by Science Based Targets initiative

Metso Corporation’s press release on November 27, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. EET

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Metso’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets. The GHG targets are part of Metso’s Climate Program and are applicable to all relevant emission sources: production, procurement, inbound and outbound transportation as well as the use of Metso’s products.

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The initiative aims at promoting science-based target setting and driving down global greenhouse gas emissions. Metso is one of the few corporations in its field to join SBTi in the efforts to prevent global warming.

Metso reduces emissions throughout the product life-cycle

As a scope 1 and 2 GHG target, Metso has committed to a 25% reduction in carbon emissions in production by 2030. This is achievable by investing in renewable energy and improving the energy efficiency of the production processes.

Metso demands sustainability not only of its own production, but also 30% of its suppliers in terms of spend are required to set science-based emission targets by 2024. By streamlining transportation routes and optimizing warehouse locations, Metso aims for a 20% reduction in transportation emissions by 2025 (scope 3 GHG emissions target).

Through extensive research and development work, Metso has been able to significantly reduce the energy consumption in customer processes. To continue this development, Metso aims for a 10% reduction in GHG emissions in the most energy-intensive customer processes through the use of Metso products by 2025. This is further reinforced by the demanding energy-efficiency targets in all Metso R&D projects. As supportive actions, Metso will also offset flight emissions by 100% by 2021 and continue to find new ways to decrease emissions, for example, in offices.

Metso President and CEO Pekka Vauramo said: “We are extremely happy about the ratification of our science-based CO 2 emissions targets. Our Climate Program is an important step in our goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It is also an essential element in Metso being a responsible and trusted partner to our customers. We aim to improve our customers’ productivity in a sustainable manner, and we involve all our stakeholders in reaching this goal.”

For Metso, Scope 1 emissions are generated from fuels used in production, Scope 2 emissions are generated from the purchased energy and Scope 3 emissions are generated from transportation, procurement, travelling and product use.

For more information, please visit Metso’s website at https://www.metso.com/company/sustainability/climateprogram/.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com , twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Jungman, Director, Sustainable Business Development, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3272, email: kaisa.jungman@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Attachment

Image: Metso Climate Program The greenhouse gas targets are part of Metso’s Climate Program and are applicable to all relevant emission sources: production, procurement, inbound and outbound transportation as well as the use of Metso’s products.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.