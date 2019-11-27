Global Satellite Services Industry Outlook to 2024 - The Market Will Support Mission Critical Solutions for Enterprise & Industrial Verticals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Services Market by Type (LEO, MEO, and GEO), Communications (Voice and Data), Solutions, Applications, Segments (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the satellite services market for communications and specific solutions by segment (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government customers) as well as by industry vertical. It includes coverage of Internet access, asset tracking, surveillance, and IoT applications. It provides analysis by satellite type (LEO, MEO, and GEO) and by consumer versus business with segmentation by business type.



The report also provides forecasts for all major solution and application areas as well as by major industry verticals and market segments including consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government segments from 2019 to 2024. It also provides forecasts for satellite components and equipment such as Satellite NOC/ Hub, Terminal, Communications Platform, and more from 2019 to 2024.



It also evaluates satellite support for 5G coverage, applications, and services. This includes both public and private 5G networks, industry verticals, and specific implementations such as supplementing coverage for smart cities. It also addresses technology support of 5G satellite services such as artificial intelligence and the use of blockchain. Forecasts include global and regional markets from 2019 to 2024.

Market Insights

The business drivers for satellite communications and applications are clear. Satellites provide coverage in areas where terrestrial wireless cannot. In fact, land-based wireless only covers roughly 10% of the globe. Certain verticals, such as the maritime industry, require global coverage. This will be especially important as shipping begins to adopt autonomous transport as vessels will continue to require ship-to-shore communications as well as a new need for signaling with on-board ship sensors for navigation and ship controls.



The asset management industry also requires satellite systems for coverage in support of fleet tracking, supply chain management, and general asset tracking needs. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging machine to machine communications and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking. Satellites provide seamless machine-to-machine communications for the asset tracking market.



While GPS provides the bulk of this today, it is not the best solution for latency-sensitive applications and/or those that require high bandwidth. There is a market need for additional satellite types to provide bandwidth on demand, uninterrupted connectivity, and support for mission critical operations that require ultra-reliable communications. This is similar to the business case for 5G in private networks such as industrial applications that are time-sensitive. While 5G is poised to dramatically increase terrestrial radio density, coverage is not a strong suit and thus the need for satellite to fill in the holes. Satellite will also be an option for 5G backhaul.



Satellite services also provide coverage for business solutions that are often problematic and/or in remote areas such as mining operations, deep-water, and agriculture in third-world countries. Satellite is also important certain industries that require continuous network coverage such as oil & gas, transportation systems involving hybrid networks for autonomous vehicles, and other mission critical services. In addition to providing continuous coverage in areas not practical by terrestrial systems, satellites may also provide continuous service in the event that terrestrial systems have a service outage.



However, satellite services do have some downsides, which include cost and signal latency. The former is in a downward trajectory and the latter will be solved by low earth orbit (LEO) satellite systems. The upside of LEOs is that they have much lower latency due to smaller distance to the earth's surface, but there is a need for many more than middle earth orbit or geosynchronous satellites and there is also a need for frequent hand-off from one LEO satellite to another. Fortunately, LEO satellites are also much smaller than GEOs, often weighing as little as 10kg (as compared to 1,000kg or more for GEOs) and thus require less expensive launch vehicles.



One of the additional drivers for LEO vs. GEO is that there is a limited number of orbital slots available for GEO satellites. However, LEO's are not the perfect solution as there are concerns about plans from the likes of SpaceX, OneWeb, and even Amazon to collectively launch thousands of satellites into orbit rendering the earth's atmosphere a sea of machines. To partially deal with this issue SpaceX requested permission from the FCC to adjust the orbital spacing of its satellites to facilitate three orbital planes rather than one, which they claim will accelerate deployment by taking advantage of a wider service area.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 Satellite Ecosystem

2.2.1 Satellites

2.2.1 Launch Vehicles

2.2.2 Ground Systems



3. Satellite Services Industry

3.1 Satellite Service Market Drivers

3.1.1 Coverage in Remote Areas

3.1.2 Continuous Coverage via Hybrid Networks

3.2 Satellite Service Markets

3.2.1 Consumer and Business Communications

3.2.2 Business Solutions for Public and Private Networks



4. Satellite Companies

4.1 Airbus Defense and Space

4.2 Amazon

4.3 Antrix Corporation Limited

4.4 Apstar

4.5 ARA Antenna Research

4.6 Arabsat

4.7 Ariane Group

4.8 AsiaSat

4.9 Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp

4.10 Blue Origin

4.11 Blue Sky Network

4.12 Boeing Defense; Space and Security

4.13 Campbell Scientific, Inc.

4.14 Casic

4.15 China Satcom

4.16 Cobham plc.

4.17 Commercial Space Technologies Ltd

4.18 Communications & Power Industries LLC

4.19 Comtech PST Corp

4.20 Comtech Telecommunications Corp

4.21 Cosmos International

4.22 Digisat International Inc.

4.23 EchoStar Mobile Limited

4.24 Eric Communications

4.25 Ericsson Inc.

4.26 Eurockot Launch Services

4.27 Eutelsat

4.28 Fleet Space

4.29 General Dynamics Mission Systems

4.30 Gilat Satellite Networks

4.31 GK Launch Services

4.32 Globalstar Inc.

4.33 L3Harris Technologies

4.34 Holkirk Communications Ltd

4.35 Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation

4.36 Inmarsat PLC

4.37 Intelsat General

4.38 Iridium Communications

4.39 ISRO

4.40 ISS-Reshetnev

4.41 Kepler Communications

4.42 LeoSat Enterprises

4.43 Lockheed Martin

4.44 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Launch Services

4.45 NASA

4.46 Newtec CY NV

4.47 Northrop Grumman

4.48 OHB SE

4.49 OneWeb Satellites

4.50 ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV

4.51 Orbital Tracking Corp

4.52 Planet Labs

4.53 Qualcomm Inc.,

4.54 SatCom Global Ltd

4.55 SES

4.56 Singtel

4.57 Skyperfect

4.58 Space Star Technology

4.59 Space Systems/Loral

4.60 SpaceX

4.61 Synertone

4.62 Telesat

4.63 Telstra

4.64 Thaicom

4.65 Thales Alenia Space

4.66 Thuraya

4.67 United Launch Alliance

4.68 Vector

4.69 ViaSat

4.70 Virgin Galactic

4.71 VT iDirect



5. Satellite Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

5.1 Aggregate Global Satellite Services Market 2019 - 2024

5.2 Satellite Services Market by Antenna Type 2019 - 2024

5.3 Satellite Services by Fixed vs. Broadcast and Mobile 2019 - 2024

5.4 Satellite Services Market by Application 2019 - 2024

5.5 Satellite Services Market by Solution 2019 - 2024

5.6 Satellite Services by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government 2019 - 2024

5.6.1 Satellite Communication and Internet Access Market by Business Type 2019 - 2024

5.7 Satellite Communication and Internet Access Market by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

5.8 Satellite Services Market by Component 2019 - 2024

5.8.1 Satellite Communication and Internet Access Market by Satellite Equipment 2019 - 2024

5.8.2 Satellite Communication and Internet Access Market by Satellite Frequency Band 2019 - 2024

5.9 Satellite Communication and Internet Access Market by Orbit Type 2019 - 2024

5.10 Satellite Communication and Internet Access Market by Region 2019 - 2024

5.11 Satellite Communication and Internet Access Market by IoT Applications 2019 - 2024

5.12 AI in Satellite Communication and Internet Access Market 2019 - 2024

5.13 North America Satellite Communications and Internet Access Market 2019 - 2024

5.14 South America Satellite Communications and Internet Access Market 2019 - 2024

5.15 Europe Satellite Communications and Internet Access Market 2019 - 2024

5.16 APAC Satellite Communications and Internet Access Market 2019 - 2024

5.17 MEA Satellite Communications and Internet Access Market 2019 - 2024



6. Satellites Market for 5G Applications and Services 2019 - 2024

6.1 Aggregated Global 5G Satellite Market 2019 - 2024

6.2 5G Satellites versus Terrestrial 2019 - 2024

6.2.1 Satellite Network Operator Provided 5G Market 2019 - 2024

6.2.2 Mobile Network Operator Provided 5G Market 2019 - 2024

6.3 Public vs. Private 5G Satellite Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.3.1 Private Network Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.3.1 Public Network Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.3.2 Private Network Deployment by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

6.4 5G Satellite Market by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

6.5 5G Satellite Network Slicing 2019 - 2024

6.6 5G Satellites Market for Smart Cities 2019 - 2024

6.7 5G Satellites for Critical Communication Solutions 2019 - 2024

6.8 AI-Driven 5G Satellites Market 2019 - 2024

6.9 AI Data as a Service in 5G Satellites Market 2019 - 2024

6.10 Security Solutions for 5G Satellites Market 2019 - 2024

6.11 Blockchain in 5G Satellite Market 2019 - 2024

6.12 5G Satellite Regional Markets 2019 - 2024

6.12.1 North America 2019 - 2024

6.12.2 Europe 2019 - 2024

6.12.3 Asia Pacific 2019 - 2024

6.12.4 Latin America 2019 - 2024

6.12.5 Middle East and Africa 2019 - 2024



7. Conclusions and Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fro936

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.