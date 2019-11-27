Global Automotive Embedded System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Embedded System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Embedded System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%.



Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$154.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$440.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Sensors will reach a market size of US$345.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$582.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Harman International Industries, Inc. (USA)

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors NV (The Netherlands)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Aptiv PLC (United Kingdom)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Embedded System: An Overview

Safety & Security Application Segment Leads the Market

North America: A Dominant Market

Embedded System: An Insight

Emerging Trends in Automotive Sector: A Snapshot

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Embedded System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Microcontroller Unit Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Displays Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

US Embedded Systems Kits Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Sensors (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Microcontrollers (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Transceivers (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Memory Devices (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Escalating Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Market

Demand for Convenience and Sophisticated Safety Systems Drives the Market

High Installation and Maintenance Cost Hampers the Market Growth

Market Gains Traction from Ongoing Technological Advancements in Auto industry

Smart and Power Efficient Automotive Devices Bodes Well for the Market

Market Receives Major Boost with Rise in Sales of Luxury Vehicles

Government Initiatives related to Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Sparks Demand for Electric Vehicles

Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles Offer Bright Prospect

Short Life of Electronics System Restricts the Market Expansion

High Consumption of Power: A Drawback

Rise in Cyber Attacks: A Major Challenge

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Embedded System: A Definition

Architecture of an Embedded System

Applications of Embedded System

Automotive Embedded System: An Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Embedded System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Sensors (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Microcontrollers (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Transceivers (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Memory Devices (Component) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Embedded System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Sensors (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Microcontrollers (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Transceivers (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Memory Devices (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sv4cow

