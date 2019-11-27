Global Automotive Embedded System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
The "Automotive Embedded System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automotive Embedded System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%.
Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$154.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$440.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Sensors will reach a market size of US$345.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$582.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Denso Corporation (Japan)
- Harman International Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
- NXP Semiconductors NV (The Netherlands)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
- Aptiv PLC (United Kingdom)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automotive Embedded System: An Overview
- Safety & Security Application Segment Leads the Market
- North America: A Dominant Market
- Embedded System: An Insight
- Emerging Trends in Automotive Sector: A Snapshot
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Automotive Embedded System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Embedded Microcontroller Unit Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Embedded Displays Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- US Embedded Systems Kits Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Sensors (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Microcontrollers (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Transceivers (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Memory Devices (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Escalating Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Market
- Demand for Convenience and Sophisticated Safety Systems Drives the Market
- High Installation and Maintenance Cost Hampers the Market Growth
- Market Gains Traction from Ongoing Technological Advancements in Auto industry
- Smart and Power Efficient Automotive Devices Bodes Well for the Market
- Market Receives Major Boost with Rise in Sales of Luxury Vehicles
- Government Initiatives related to Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Sparks Demand for Electric Vehicles
- Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles Offer Bright Prospect
- Short Life of Electronics System Restricts the Market Expansion
- High Consumption of Power: A Drawback
- Rise in Cyber Attacks: A Major Challenge
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Embedded System: A Definition
- Architecture of an Embedded System
- Applications of Embedded System
- Automotive Embedded System: An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Automotive Embedded System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Sensors (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Microcontrollers (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Transceivers (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Memory Devices (Component) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Automotive Embedded System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Sensors (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Microcontrollers (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Transceivers (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Memory Devices (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sv4cow
