Koolmill Systems tackles food poverty through its next-generation rice milling technology

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rice is a staple crop eaten all over the world and yet many rice mills, particularly smaller operators, suffer from antiquated machinery, poor storage capabilities and lack the financial means required to modernise. These are trends that should concern us all. According to estimates produced by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, rice production will need to increase by 70 percent by 2050 in order to satisfy demand from a growing global population.



Koolmill Systems believes that better technology holds the key to improving efficiency within the rice value chain. The company’s fully digital auto-tuning rice-milling solution helps rice growers produce more by milling less. In an exclusive article in the latest edition of The New Economy, Managing Director Alec Anderson explained how his organisation’s innovative approach is pushing rice mills towards a more sustainable future.

“Heavy losses occur throughout the lengthy rice value chain,” Anderson said. “Our technology helps to prevent this by shortening and rebalancing the existing value chain to minimise the interface losses in transportation. Improving the storage, transportation and processing of rice and maximising the return of undamaged rice from milling will contribute to significantly less food loss.”

In addition to the firm’s cutting-edge technology, Koolmill also offers customers a unique pay-as-you-mill business model that is proving particularly attractive to smaller producers. The company has patents covering more than 70 percent of global rice production and is set to launch in key markets such as India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil and the US. The challenges facing the rice market may be global, but so too is the solution offered by Koolmill.

To find out more about Koolmill Systems and how the company is powering the next generation of rice mills, be sure to pick up the current issue of The New Economy, available online, in print and on mobile now.

www.theneweconomy.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.