Royal Dutch Shell Advance notice of Q4 2019 Results announcement

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Notice of Results

The Hague, November 27 st   -  On Thursday January  30 st  at 07.00 GMT (08.00 CET and 02.00 EST) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its fourth quarter, full year results and fourth quarter interim dividend announcement for 2019.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.

