UNITA party focuses on work with communities

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 27 - The new leadership of the country?s main opposition party, UNITA, has prioritised work with the communities, major interaction with the citizens and avoidance of clustering at the top of the organisation?s structure.,

This was said last Tuesday, in Luanda’s Viana Municipality, by the president of UNITA, Adalberto da Costa Júnior – who was elected to that position during the party’s 13th ordinary congress, held on 13-15 November this year – at the inauguration ceremony of the party’s 46 Executive Secretariat members.

According to the new leader of Angola’s largest opposition party, his board will focus more on dialoguing with the citizens and learning about their daily problems.

“We need to renew our energies so that UNITA can be more and more present, more and more important to Angola and Angolans”, he emphasised.

He reiterated his commitment to strengthening the party’s cohesion and unity.

Adalberto da Costa Júnior went on to say that the changes made in the party’s statutes - in the last congress that was held under the motto “Patriotism, Cohesion and Citizenship – will take it to a position of greater efficacy in its action of mobilising the society.

Among the members of the new board it is highlighted Arlete Chimbinda (first vice president), Simão Dembo (second vice president), Álvaro Daniel (secretary-general), Virgílio Samussongo and Lázaro Kakukinha as deputy secretaries-general.

Marcial Dachala is UNITA’s new national secretary for communication and marketing, as well as the party’s spokesman, while Abílio Kamalata Numa, a party veteran, is the secretary for former combatants and demobilised troopers.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.