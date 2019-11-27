Technical Illustration Software

The global technical illustration software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, account to US$ 6.66 Bn by 2027

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technical illustration software market on the basis of technology is segmented into 2D and 3D technology. The 3D technology segment led the technical illustration software market, by technology and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing trend of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with 3D technology has been enhancing the 3D modeling experience as it enables the identification of errors in the design. Therefore, the constantly changing environment in numerous industries, along with the benefits conferred by the integration of AI, is expected to boost the adoption of these software in the global technical illustration software market.

The technical illustration software market on the basis of component is segmented into solutions and services. The technical illustration solutions help create accurate technical illustrations, such as complex schematics and assembly instructions. The solutions also help in editing and improving images for the documentation with powerful photo editor software. The technical illustration solution ensures precision and accuracy for drawing, detailed callouts, and expansive dimensioning. Thus, anticipated to create significant market space for technical illustration software market players operation worldwide.

Global Technical Illustration Software Market - Company Profiles

ASA Computers, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Canvas GFX, Inc.

Corel Corporation

Cyient Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

Ignite Technologies, Inc.

PTC Inc.

QuadriSpace Corporation

The Technical Drawing Company

High License and Maintenance Cost may restrain the future growth of the technical illustration software market After the purchase of technical illustration software, the user has to get a maintenance subscription to receive further updates and support from the provider. In the highly competitive market for technical illustration software, companies constantly introduce new and additional features and updates. Licensing of this technical illustration software is very dynamic, with models and products constantly changing, resulting in forcing users to follow those updates and evolution. Thus, the high cost of maintenance and subscription may hinder the growth of the technical illustration software market.

Surging Need for Automation and Cost-Effective Solutions is expected to boost the technical illustration software market The increasing market competition has led to high pressure on manufacturers to decrease production errors and operating expenditure. Throughout the process of designing, manufacturing, and commissioning, certain international standards are to be followed that facilitates plant engineers to enhance quality. Design software, constant analysis, and upgrading of standards can provide a solution to intensify quality and production. Therefore, companies worldwide are increasingly implementing technical illustration software to enhance their design and illustration and to minimize production/construction errors. Moreover, due to the massive sale of the products, error prevention, and automation have risen dramatically in recent years. All the specifications of the production are expected to be handled with perfection, ensuring the maximization of the up-time. Thus, with the help of technical illustration software, design, as well as process monitoring, are integrated to meet the global consumer demand, this increased demand is expected to fuel the growth of global technical illustration software market.

Technical Illustration Software market is led by the North American region in 2018. North America led the landing global technical illustration software market with more than 32% share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The presence of well developed countries such as the US and Canada and high focus on manufacturing sector are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of technical illustration software market in this region. North America has the largest fleet of commercial as well as defense aircrafts in the world. Boeing is the largest North American multinational manufacturer of commercial aircraft. Also, other major aircraft manufacturers, such as General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies, and Raytheon Corporation have their production bases in North America. Further, the defense aircraft manufacturers, including Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman are based in the region, thus presenting tremendous opportunities for the rise in the business of technical illustration software market players.

