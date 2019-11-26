U.S. FDA Clears SynchroSeal and E-100 Generator for da Vinci X/Xi Platforms

/EIN News/ -- Intuitive’s new sealing instrument and its first generator add versatility1

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of two innovative technologies for two of the company’s da Vinci® surgical systems to help improve procedures that require sealing.

Intuitive’s E-100 generator is its first internally developed robotic generator to power two key instruments on the da Vinci X® and Xi™ systems. Vessel Sealer Extend is the flagship instrument in the da Vinci energy sealing portfolio today, and the new SynchroSeal instrument offers enhanced capabilities1 in general surgery.

We are pleased to receive FDA clearance, providing surgeons an additional tool for the X and Xi da Vinci platforms,” said Bob DeSantis, Intuitive’s Senior Vice President and General Manager for Instruments and Accessories. “We developed SynchroSeal and the E-100 generator to help surgeons quickly seal and transect tissue and vessels, facilitating efficient technique.”

The E-100 is Intuitive’s first generator and is offered as an upgrade to power Vessel Sealer Extend and SynchroSeal. SynchroSeal will enable a surgeon to perform rapid1 one-step sealing and transection with a single pedal press.

SynchroSeal uses advanced bipolar energy from its raised cut electrode to transect tissue then cool down quickly2, and will allow surgeons to move on to the next step. With its wristed articulation, its rapid sealing cycle, and refined curved jaw, SynchroSeal offers enhanced versatility to the da Vinci Energy portfolio1.

1Compared to Vessel Sealer Extend on Erbe VIO dV

2Data on file

About Intuitive

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. At Intuitive, we believe that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, we expand the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

Intuitive brings more than two decades of leadership in robotic-assisted surgical technology and solutions to its offerings, and develops, manufactures and markets the da Vinci® surgical system and the Ion™ endoluminal system.

About the da Vinci Surgical System

There are several models of the da Vinci surgical system. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery. Da Vinci systems offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.intuitive.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the performance of the company’s products. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and estimates and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including, but not limited to the risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements using words such as “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “targeted” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

