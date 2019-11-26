Avante Logixx Inc. to Present in the Upcoming Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Craig Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the upcoming Imperial Capital 2019 Security Investor Conference in New York, NY on December 11, 2019.

Event Details:

Imperial Capital 2019 Security Investor Conference in New York, NY

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Presentation and One-on-One Investor Meetings

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com



