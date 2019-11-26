Capital Southwest Supports Rotunda Capital Partners’ Recapitalization of Trinity3

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported Rotunda Capital Partners’ (“RCP”) recent recapitalization of Trinity3 Technology (“Trinity3” or the “Company”) with a term loan and equity co-investment. Capital Southwest led the financing transaction and will act as the sole administrative agent on the credit facility.



"We are excited to partner again with RCP and support its investment in Trinity3. RCP brings extensive experience in the distribution sector, and we look forward to supporting Trinity3 in its next phase of growth," said Josh Weinstein, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. Matt Darrah, Principal of Capital Southwest said, “Trinity3 brings a unique value proposition to its K – 12 customers relative to competitors. We believe the Company will continue to be successful as technology becomes increasingly important in the classroom.”

Based in St. Paul, MN, Trinity3 primarily sells tablets, PCs, and laptops and related warranties, accessories, and enterprise products to the K – 12 market throughout the United States with a focus on small-to-medium sized school districts. The Company is brand agnostic and sells from a variety of leading manufacturers including Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Acer. The Company provides a “white glove service” that includes unboxing, charging, software installation, asset tagging, student name labeling, sorting by classroom, and repackaging for easier deployment. Trinity3’s in-house team of technicians facilitate the repair process for customers.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company, with approximately $328 million in net assets as of September 30, 2019. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests equity capital in established and profitable lower middle market companies. The firm uses a rigorous approach to identify market-leading companies with identifiable growth opportunities and capable management teams in targeted sectors, including distribution, logistics, specialty finance, and business services. Rotunda Capital partners with management to build data-driven growth platforms. Since 2009, Rotunda Capital has completed 13 platform investments and realized five exits. The partners of Rotunda Capital actively provide guidance and draw on deep industry and financial relationships to contribute to the successful execution of Rotunda’s companies’ strategic plans. For more, visit www.rotundacapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests, changes in the financial and lending markets, regulatory changes, tax treatment and general economic and business conditions.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and subsequent filings, including the “Risk Factors” sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer

214-884-3829



