electroCore to Present at the Two December Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and host investor meetings at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2019, taking place December 2-4, 2019 at Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, and the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event conference, taking place December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset in Bel-Air, California.



Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2019 Date: Wednesday, December 4 Time: 8:45am Eastern Time Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts





LD Micro 12 th Annual Main Event Date: Wednesday, December 11 Time: 1:00pm Pacific Time Location: Luxe Sunset Hotel, Bel-Air, California



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company’s current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors: Hans Vitzthum LifeSci Advisors 617-430-7578 hans@lifesciadvisors.com or Media Contact: Sara Zelkovic LifeSci Public Relations 646-876-4933 sara@lifescipublicrelations.com



