Optinose to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller will present a company overview and business update at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET.



To listen to a webcast of this presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Optinose

Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S., the U.K. and Norway. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

jonathan.neely@optinose.com

267.521.0531



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.