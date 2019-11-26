Chiasma to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and serious chronic diseases, today announced that Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, and William Ludlam, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held December 3rd to 5th in New York, New York. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 3rd at 8:30 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News and Investors section of Chiasma’s website at www.chiasma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Chiasma

Chiasma is focused on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In July 2019, the Company reported positive top-line data from its CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules product candidate, conditionally trade named MYCAPSSA, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly in whom prior treatment with somatostatin analogs has been shown to be effective and tolerated. Prior to trial initiation, the Company reached agreement with the FDA on the design of the trial through a special protocol assessment. Chiasma is headquartered in Waltham, MA with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Corporate Contact:

Dawn Schottlandt

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

617-928-5208

dawn.schottlandt@chiasmapharma.com

Investor Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-775-5956

arr@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.