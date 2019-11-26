There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,199 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE TO DISREGARD - VirTra, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, VirTra’s Law Enforcement Dog Encounters Training Approved by Department of Justice, issued Nov. 25, 2019 over GlobeNewswire.

