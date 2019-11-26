Angola takes over UNSAC chair

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 26 - Angola, Tuesday in Luanda, took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Permanent Advisory Committee in charge of Security Issues in Central Africa (UNSAC), in a mandate that runs until July 2020. ,

After receiving the testimony from the outgoing chairperson , Burundian Mabla Kabishi, Angola's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, said that he foresees many challenges for Angola's mandate.

In addition to the conflicts existing in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), some linked to terrorism and incited by Boko Haram, the official said there were new threats to peace and security in the region.

He underlined that Angola has post-conflict management experience that will be important to share with other UNSAC States.

“We will try to gather as many times as possible to solve some problems, especially those of Chad Lake,” he said.

Chad Lake is a stretch of water located in the geographical center of the African continent.

It is very important economically to provide water to about 20 million people in the four surrounding countries (Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria).

This situation, according to the official, gives rise to a cycle of conflicts between fishermen and farmers, and Boko Haram is acting in the region, forcing fishermen to pay fees.

Then there is the climate issue, which the Secretary of State considered to be transversal to all countries on a global scale.

Following this, Teté António considered the ECCAS region to be one of the richest in the African continent and defended the importance of strengthening the conditions for peace in the region.

Until Friday, the debates will focus on topics such as peace and security, and the exchange of experiences between participants.

The 49th Conference is attended by representatives of Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic (RCA), Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and Chad.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.