Intrommune Participates in 2019 Food Allergy Fund Summit

Intrommune CEO Outlines Immunotherapy Strategy to Combat Peanut Allergy

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment for peanut and other food allergies delivered while a patient brushes their teeth, participated in the 2019 Food Allergy Fund Summit on November 14th in Washington, DC.

The Food Allergy Fund Summit is convened to advance food allergy education, awareness and to encourage food allergy research funding. The 2019 FAF Summit featured leading doctors and scientists, members of Congress, advocates, media, celebrity chefs, entrepreneurs, and athletes.

“We were honored to have the opportunity to participate in the 2019 Food Allergy Fund Summit,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune Therapeutics. “It was a privilege to outline the exciting promise of our immunotherapy platform, known as oral mucosal immunotherapy, for the treatment of peanut allergy.” Mr. Nelson also served on a panel of experts moderated by Allison Aubrey of NPR, discussing future food allergy treatments and fielding audience questions.



About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy

OMIT uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About INT301

Intrommune’s lead immunotherapy product, INT301, is being developed for the treatment of peanut allergies. INT301’s unique formulation is designed to desensitize an individual with peanut allergy using a fully functional toothpaste delivery system, protecting them in the event of accidental peanut exposure.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect an estimated 220 million people, including more than 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though many such foods such as peanuts are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, there are no FDA-approved therapies for any food allergy, making this an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

Other peanut allergy therapies currently in development have demonstrated concerns around safety that have been recognized by food allergy thought leaders. Moreover, there is a paucity of data on the expected need for long-term treatment with these investigational immunotherapies that many have noted are cumbersome for daily administration.

“Since this OMIT platform is a fully functional toothpaste, it conveniently integrates effortlessly into a patient’s daily routine,” said William Reisacher, MD an Otolaryngologist who specializes in allergy at Weill Cornell Medicine/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. “Delivery of allergy immunotherapy via a toothpaste contributes to long-term adherence and limits swallowing – reducing systemic reactions.”

According to the September 2019 statement by the Allergy & Asthma Network, “Despite [the food allergy] community’s best efforts, patients still encounter accidental exposures daily resulting in a patient being sent to the ER every three minutes for food allergy alone. The time is now for a desensitization method that is safe, effective and easy to use. This is exactly the solution that Intrommune Therapeutics offers with its toothpaste immunotherapy offering.”1

The entire Allergy & Asthma Network statement is available at http://www.intrommune.com/aan

About the Food Allergy Fund

The Food Allergy Fund is dedicated to funding food allergy research focused on the underlying causes of food allergies and improved treatments for people with food allergies. The Food Allergy Fund enlists celebrity ambassadors, industry partners, and individuals to raise public awareness and to support scientific research. To learn more, visit www.foodallergyfund.org.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including over 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy. There is no FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergy or any other food allergy.

The Keiretsu Forum, a global investment community of accredited angel investors, has engaged in a thorough diligence process with Intrommune and has issued a positive report. To access this report, please visit: http://www.intrommune.com/keiretsu-dd

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

Allergy & Asthma Network, Sept. 2019 open letter. Allergy & Asthma Networkis the leading nonprofit organization whose mission is to end the needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions through outreach, education, advocacy and research.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may," "will," "aim," "will likely result," "believe," "expect," "will continue," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "seek to," "future," "objective," "goal," "project," "should," "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward looking statements reflect the company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the company. The company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

