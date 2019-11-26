Homology Medicines Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating its AAVHSC Vectors Crossed the Blood-Brain-Barrier and Blood-Nerve-Barrier in NHPs

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today a peer-reviewed publication demonstrating its proprietary adeno-associated viral vectors (AAVHSCs) crossed the blood-brain-barrier and blood-nerve-barrier in non-human primates (NHPs), highlighting their potential to deliver gene therapy for central and peripheral nervous system disorders.



The publication includes the initial characterization of biodistribution with three of Homology’s 15 AAVHSCs, including their ability to transduce, or target, key cells following a single intravenous (I.V.) administration in NHPs. AAVHSCs are naturally occurring vectors originally isolated from human hematopoietic stem cells.

“Many neurological diseases, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular disorders, have cognitive and systemic components requiring a genetic medicine to reach multiple tissues to target the disease-relevant cell types,” said Albert Seymour, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Homology Medicines. “Here we evaluated the ability of three of our novel AAVHSCs to cross the blood-brain-barrier and the blood-nerve barrier after I.V. administration in NHPs in addition to other key tissues, which allows us to choose the vectors best suited for particular diseases. We have observed that small sequence changes among our family of AAVHSCs are associated with differences in their ability to target disease-relevant tissues. We continue to characterize these properties and the potential of AAVHSCs as vehicles for therapeutic delivery.”

Following I.V. administration of AAVHSC -7, -15 and -17 in NHPs, analyses showed transduction and transgene expression:

Throughout the central nervous system (CNS) in white and grey matter regions as well as the retina, including glial and neuronal cells.

In the spinal cord and associated dorsal root ganglia in the peripheral nervous system (PNS), demonstrating the ability to cross the blood-brain-barrier in addition to the blood-nerve-barrier.

In peripheral tissues, including the liver, skeletal muscle and heart.



The publication, “Clade F AAVHSCs Cross the Blood Brain Barrier and Transduce the Central Nervous System in Addition to Peripheral Tissues Following Intravenous Administration in Nonhuman Primates,” was peer-reviewed and published in the journal PLOS ONE. For more information, please visit https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0225582 or www.homologymedicines.com/publications .

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; beliefs about preclinical data and the properties and potential of our AAVHSCs; and our position as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the capabilities and potential expansion of our manufacturing facility; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

