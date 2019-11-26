DIRECT TO CONSUMER AND DIGITALLY NATIVE VERTICAL BRANDS FIND A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD

“The Market at Westfield” provides a more accessible stand-alone retail environment for brands looking to expand into physical locations

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A special selection of direct to consumer and digitally native vertical brands will move from clicks to bricks this holiday season with the opening of “The Market at Westfield,” a curated mix of giftable, high caliber products; world-class entertainment; and an immersive environment—all embedded in a retail experience with digital touchpoints. The Market will debut at three renowned centers in the U.S.: Century City, Topanga & The Village, and The Oculus at World Trade Center.

“’The Market at Westfield’ was designed to provide consumers the opportunity to discover digitally native and DTC brands in the places they are already out shopping,” said Charley Delana, executive vice president, Brand Ventures, URW. “To create the most compelling experience possible, we put the markets in some of our top performing locations, scheduled fun and festive programming, and will feature the different brands on The URW Network, a digital offering that engages shoppers and provides real-time data and insights to the participating brands.”

Nestled at the center of a festive and magical Winter Village, “The Market at Westfield” is a bespoke themed marketplace for digitally native vertical brands and curated first-to-retail brands. At each market, visitors will be transported to an imaginary world, welcomed by a majestic clock tower and grand entry gates, lined by seasonally decorated landscaping and twinkling white-lit pop-up shops staffed by shopkeepers.

“The Market at Westfield” will offer shoppers in each center a collection of giftable items and delicacies targeted to the location’s demographic. Participating brands include By Aris, Coffee of Grace, Dandelion Chocolate, Food52, Fulton+Market, Ghost Democracy, Goodies, J-Spot, Lord Jones, Mir Mir, New Stand, No Chewing Allowed, Nura, Pamela Barsky, Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn, Snackcrate, Tea Vibes, Tiary, Vejo, Von Holzhausen, and Wild One. Each brand will showcase the season’s best gift-giving items in an environment surrounded by energy and enthusiasm for holidays.

“We’re excited to be a part of ‘The Market at Westfield’ and to bring our digital platform to life. Seeing Tiary’s pieces in person creates a deeper understanding of how special and unique gifting can be,” said Suzanne Farb, founder of Tiary. “For me, the most memorable and treasured gifts I’ve received are the personalized ones. Jewelry is one of the most personal gifts you can give, and now you can make it even more personal at our pop-ups at two of California’s most premier shopping destinations.”

In addition to the retail experience, attractions at each “The Market at Westfield” will have festive entertainment, including iconic holiday tunes, Santa’s very own village with carolers and shopkeepers, and Santa’s post office for special holiday greetings. The markets will be open throughout the holiday season; check the local center’s websites for more information on specific dates and times, as well as special events.

###

For further information, please contact:

Robyn Cottelli, PR Director

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

robyn.cottelli@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at €63.7 Bn as at June 30, 2018, of which 86% in retail, 8% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 1% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 97 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 13 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has the largest development pipeline in the industry, worth €12.5 Bn.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor’s and from an A2 rating from Moody’s.

Attachment

Robyn Cottelli Westfield US 212-822-1118 robyn.cottelli@urw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.