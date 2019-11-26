The 4Less Corp. Increases Direct Sales On Website By 61% in Q2 2019 Compared to 2018

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC: FLES) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. (“4Less”, or the “Company”) the owner of Liftkits4less.com (www.liftkits4less.com) (“Liftkits”) has seen a 61% increase in revenue on its liftkits4less.com website for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same quarter last year. During Q2 2018, direct sales on the Company’s proprietary website represented 26% of overall sales for that quarter, and during Q2 2019 direct sales represented 42% of overall sales for an increase of 61% between both quarters.



“We are moving towards the 50% mark where half of our overall sales would come directly from our proprietary website,” said Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of The 4 Less Corp. “Our strategy of strong branding through easy to use content and excellent customer service is paying off as we move towards expanding our footprint with more specialized sites under our new flagship website Autoparts4Less.com.”

The Company’s goal is to derive most of its sales directly from its proprietary websites thereby benefiting from higher margins and retaining the ability to offer its own customer service directly to clients rather than relying on third party vendors. With this significant increase in direct sales in proportion to overall sales in the past year, the company believes to be well positioned to reach its goal in the future.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.

With the acquisition of the URL AutoParts4Less.com, FLES is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out a flagship automotive E-tailing site with the potential to list and sell literally millions of parts that will include automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories, targeted “niche” web sites and potentially a used auto parts exchange one day as well.

Also visit: www.autoparts4less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For more information, contact:

Phone: 702-488-9281

Email: PR@The4LessCorp.com



